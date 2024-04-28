How To Cut And Form Crispy Cheese Straws At Home

Cheese straws are a beloved Southern treat you can enjoy on their own or pair them with your best cocktails or dipping sauce. Making these savory sticks at home is surprisingly easy. Just arm yourself with a tasty cheese straw recipe then whip up the perfect cookie-like dough. Once that's done, the next crucial step is to shape the dough before baking. Most eaters will be instantly drawn to the signature ribbed-edged cheese straw shape so you want to get it right. The easiest way to achieve this is with a cookie press with a star-shaped end. However, if you don't own this gadget, there's a workaround: Roll and cut the dough.

While this alternative method won't produce the ridged pattern, it still results in unique, well-defined cheese straws that are easy to handle and perfect for any occasion. Begin by dusting your clean and dry countertop surface with flour. Place the dough on the surface and roll it out to form a rectangle about 1/16 inch thick. Using a pizza cutter, pastry cutter, or a sharp knife, cut the dough into identical strips — a width of ¾ inch and a length of 6 inches will do. As you place each strip on a parchment-lined baking sheet, you can twist them a few times for a fun design. Now your cheese straws are ready to bake. However, if you're still bent on creating the familiar ribbed pattern, here's how to use a pastry bag in place of a cookie press.