How Persians Made Ice Cream In The Desert Hundreds Of Years Before The Freezer Was Invented

When dreaming of ice cream, it's easy to picture sleek, colorful ice cream shops with scoops of chocolate chip, mint, or double fudge delights piled high. Those all require modern freezers, metal scoops, and (preferably) a sugar cone thrown into the mix. We take all that for granted these days, but ice cream as we know it hasn't actually been around very long, relatively speaking. That doesn't mean older civilizations weren't craving icy-cold sweet treats on hot summer days.

As it happens, a primitive form of ice cream has deep roots in Persian deserts dating back to at least 400 B.C., more than 2,000 years ago. And we do mean deep roots — as in, subterranean chambers and underground aqueducts. That's what it took when ancient Persians wanted sweet relief from desert heat.

A lot of clever engineering skills were employed when creating early ice cream, which reportedly resembled semi-frozen sorbet or granita more than the dairy-based creams of today. With no refrigeration and no freezers, they harnessed the gifts of nature instead, using wind, water, ice, and shallow pools to create "natural refrigerators." This impressive cooling system allowed for storage in massive dome-shaped ice towers called yakhchals, built with thick mud bricks and cemented with a rudimentary but very effective form of mortar called "sarooj." Water flowed into shallow pools within shaded enclosures, freezing in low temperatures on cold winter nights.