This Easy, 3-Ingredient Sorbet Is The Best Way To Use Up Your Summer Peaches

You know summer is winding down when your fridge is bursting with juicy, sunset-colored peaches. Those fuzzy fruits are the best way to add a bit of sweetness to your day, whether you enjoy them wrapped in a napkin as is or you incorporate them into a classic peach cobbler. However you choose to do it, there are endless ways to ensure that you get the most out of the sticky, delectable stone fruit. If the last days of summer are too hot to use the oven, try freezing your peaches and blending them up into a three-ingredient sorbet for a healthy and refreshing dessert.

A sorbet is a mix of ice or frozen fruit, sugar, and some sort of flavoring. To make a peach sorbet at home, start by completely freezing your desired amount of sliced peaches. You'll also need some lemon juice and honey. Because peaches are already sweet, they don't tend to need any much added sugar. The lemon's acidity helps bring out the peach's flavor, and a bit of honey acts as a subtle, natural sweetener, keeping this sorbet a healthy alternative to sugary ice cream. Once you've assembled the ingredients, add them to a food processor, blending until the sorbet has reached your desired level of smoothness. Then, refreeze the sorbet for up to two hours, or until the texture is to your liking.