Mini Lemon Pistachio Meringue Trifles Recipe

These trifles are made with three homemade components: lemon curd, pistachio cake, and meringue. For the lemon curd, you'll need both the zest and juice of fresh lemons for the most citrusy flavor. While you could use bottled lemon juice in a pinch, the zest really does add an extra kick that takes the curd to the next level. Sugar sweetens the mixture, egg yolks and cornstarch thicken it to a spoonable consistency, and kosher salt and unsalted butter enhance the flavor and add richness, respectively. While you can use store-bought lemon curd in a pinch, there's just nothing like the homemade stuff.

For the pistachio cake, raw pistachios are ground and added in for color and pure pistachio flavor. Butter, sugar, egg, flour, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt, and whole milk are added to the mix for a quick and easy cake batter that gets baked in a 9 x 13-inch baking pan and cut into rounds. If you'd like to enhance the color of the cake, a little green food coloring can help bring the vibrant pistachio color to life.

The last component of the dessert is a Swiss meringue. To make it, egg whites and sugar are heated until the sugar dissolves, then whipped until glossy and thick, with vanilla and salt added in for additional depth.