Buttery Cinnamon French Toast Muffins Recipe

Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us these buttery cinnamon French toast muffins that are every bit as delectable as they sound. They feature two popular sweet morning treats, but simplify the process of making each so you can whip up a delicious breakfast food mashup in no time. Morone tells us, "I love these muffins because they taste just like French toast, but because they are baked in a muffin tin all the edges are nice and crispy, and they are portable, so you can grab them in the morning and take them with you to work or pack them in a lunch." These sweetly spicy muffins are made like mini bread puddings with tender brioche bread, so there's no need to mix up a batter as you would have to for traditional muffins. And because you combine the sweet, cinnamon-spiced custard with the bread, you skip all the dipping, frying, and flipping commonly required for French toast.

The buttery streusel topping makes these perfect for a quick breakfast or snack with just a dusting of powdered sugar. Alternatively, Morone suggests, "If you want to have them as a meal you can definitely put them on a plate and add syrup." While these French toast muffins are likely to be the star of the show, Morone suggests, "These can also be served as a side dish for any breakfast or brunch meal alongside things like eggs, bacon, or a frittata."