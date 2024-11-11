Buttery Cinnamon French Toast Muffins Recipe
Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us these buttery cinnamon French toast muffins that are every bit as delectable as they sound. They feature two popular sweet morning treats, but simplify the process of making each so you can whip up a delicious breakfast food mashup in no time. Morone tells us, "I love these muffins because they taste just like French toast, but because they are baked in a muffin tin all the edges are nice and crispy, and they are portable, so you can grab them in the morning and take them with you to work or pack them in a lunch." These sweetly spicy muffins are made like mini bread puddings with tender brioche bread, so there's no need to mix up a batter as you would have to for traditional muffins. And because you combine the sweet, cinnamon-spiced custard with the bread, you skip all the dipping, frying, and flipping commonly required for French toast.
The buttery streusel topping makes these perfect for a quick breakfast or snack with just a dusting of powdered sugar. Alternatively, Morone suggests, "If you want to have them as a meal you can definitely put them on a plate and add syrup." While these French toast muffins are likely to be the star of the show, Morone suggests, "These can also be served as a side dish for any breakfast or brunch meal alongside things like eggs, bacon, or a frittata."
Gather the ingredients for buttery cinnamon French toast muffins
For this muffin recipe, you'll need milk, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and cubed brioche. To make the topping, get all-purpose flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salted butter (melted). If desired, serve the muffins with powdered sugar or maple syrup.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep a muffin tin
Spray a standard-size muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Step 3: Make the custard
In a large bowl whisk together the milk, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon until combined.
Step 4: Toss with the bread
Add the cubed bread to the bowl and toss until combined.
Step 5: Transfer the batter to the tin
Divide the mixture evenly into the muffin tin.
Step 6: Start the cinnamon topping
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Step 7: Add the butter
Add the melted butter into the bowl and toss with a fork until crumbs form.
Step 8: Add the topping
Sprinkle the topping evenly over the muffins in the tin.
Step 9: Bake the muffins
Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
Step 10: Cool then serve the muffins
Let the muffins cool for at least 10 minutes, then remove from the pan, top with powdered sugar or syrup if desired, and serve.
These buttery French toast muffins combine the best qualities of French toast with the portability of muffins in a cinnamon streusel-topped breakfast treat.
How can I customize these muffins?
Morone opts for cubed brioche bread for this tasty French toast muffin recipe, but she notes that any bread will work. However, she points out that "as with regular French toast there are some options that are better than others. Brioche, challah, and French baguettes are all great choices. You could also try things like day-old croissants, or raisin bread for a fun twist." This is an extremely versatile recipe, as you can modify the components and final results of the dish depending on the ingredients you have on hand and your preferred flavor profile.
"You can use the base recipe and really make it yours," according to Morone. "For a pumpkin version you could change the cinnamon for pumpkin pie spice and add about ½ cup pumpkin puree to the batter," she suggests. If you're looking for a different textural element she says, "You could add some chopped pecans or walnuts to the muffin batter." And you can't go wrong with a handful of chocolate chips either. Meanwhile, if you want to add a nutritious boost, then Morone suggests, "For a fruitier version you could consider adding some chopped strawberries, bananas, apple, or any other kind of berry to the batter with the bread."
How can these be stored and how long will leftovers last?
These buttery cinnamon French toast muffins have a medium shelf life, but you can freeze them if you plan to store them for a longer duration. "These can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for about 3 days, or up to 5 days in the fridge," Morone recommends. Alternatively, seal them in a freezer-safe bag or airtight container and freeze them for up to 3 months.
For optimal results, you'll want to reheat the leftovers to mimic the fresh-out-of-the-oven experience. "To reheat refrigerated leftovers you can put them in the oven at 350 F for about 7-10 minutes, or microwave them for 15-30 seconds," Morone instructs. Meanwhile, if you have frozen them and are ready to dig in for more, she advises reheating them for twice as long in the oven or microwave. Then, dust them with powdered sugar or drizzle on some maple syrup to complete.