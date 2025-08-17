This Caramel Apple Icebox Cake Recipe Gives Your Favorite Old-School Treat New Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cake is a truly wonderful thing. There is an almost endless array of cakes perfect for any event or occasion, from the classic birthday cake to the elegant and refined types, and here at Tasting Table, we love them all. Then there's the icebox cake, a unique type of cake that requires no baking but rather relies on refrigeration (or the ice box, if you will) to yield a cool and oftentimes creamy dessert.

From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this no-bake caramel apple icebox cake recipe is perfect for warm days when you want a cake-like treat but don't want to turn the oven on. Like traditional icebox cakes, this one requires no baking, though it does require a small amount of stovetop cooking to soften the apples a bit. Those softened, spiced apples join layers of sweet vanilla flavored cream cheese, rich caramel sauce, and crunchy cookies, making for a sophisticated yet familiar take on classic icebox cake. After layering everything into a loaf pan, it's just a matter of letting the refrigerator work its magic (and having a touch of patience).