Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake Recipe

No-bake desserts are an absolute staple when you need something impressive but don't want to turn on the oven. Enter this simply sweet no-bake eclair cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone, a nostalgic treat that combines everything you love about a classic eclair into an easy-to-assemble dessert. Layers of graham crackers, creamy vanilla filling, and rich chocolate topping come together to create a dessert that's simple and satisfying.

"The beauty of this recipe is in its simplicity," Morone tells us. "It's so easy to make because you just put everything together and the fridge does all the work turning it into a cake." With just a handful of pantry staples like instant pudding, milk, and graham crackers you can create a dessert that looks and tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. The graham crackers soften as the layers set, mimicking the tender texture of pastry, while the creamy filling and glossy chocolate topping deliver all the flavor you'd expect from a classic eclair. Whether you stick with the traditional version or experiment with flavors like caramel or chocolate, this no-bake eclair cake is guaranteed to be a hit both with your family and at fancy dinner parties.

