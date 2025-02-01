Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
Eclair cake slice on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

No-bake desserts are an absolute staple when you need something impressive but don't want to turn on the oven. Enter this simply sweet no-bake eclair cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone, a nostalgic treat that combines everything you love about a classic eclair into an easy-to-assemble dessert. Layers of graham crackers, creamy vanilla filling, and rich chocolate topping come together to create a dessert that's simple and satisfying.

"The beauty of this recipe is in its simplicity," Morone tells us. "It's so easy to make because you just put everything together and the fridge does all the work turning it into a cake." With just a handful of pantry staples like instant pudding, milk, and graham crackers you can create a dessert that looks and tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. The graham crackers soften as the layers set, mimicking the tender texture of pastry, while the creamy filling and glossy chocolate topping deliver all the flavor you'd expect from a classic eclair. Whether you stick with the traditional version or experiment with flavors like caramel or chocolate, this no-bake eclair cake is guaranteed to be a hit both with your family and at fancy dinner parties.

Gather the ingredients for this no-bake eclair cake

Eclair cake ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This incredibly easy dessert only requires six ingredients: a box of vanilla instant pudding mix, milk, heavy cream, 2 sleeves of graham crackers, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a package of cream cheese. Make sure that you get instant pudding for this recipe, as it doesn't require any cooking. 

Step 1: Make pudding

Vanilla pudding mixed in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and whole milk until smooth. Set aside until it soft sets, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Beat cream cheese

Cream cheese beaten in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a separate large bowl, add the softened cream cheese and beat until it is smooth and creamy.

Step 3: Combine pudding and cream cheese

Pudding and cream cheese mixed in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the pudding to the bowl with the cream cheese and beat it until it is creamy and has no lumps.

Step 4: Make whipped cream

Whipped cream beaten in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add 1 cup of heavy cream to a large bowl and beat it until it reaches stiff peaks.

Step 5: Combine pudding and whipped cream

Pudding and whipped cream mixed in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Gently fold the pudding mixture into the bowl with the whipped cream.

Step 6: Place graham crackers in a baking dish

Graham crackers in a baking dish Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place a layer of graham cracks into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Step 7: Spread whipped cream over crackers

Whipped cream spread over graham crackers in a baking dish Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spread half of the whipped cream mixture evenly over the graham crackers. Repeat with remaining crackers and whipped cream.

Step 8: Make ganache

Ganache in a small bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Heat the remaining ¾ cup heavy cream in the microwave until warm, then mix it with the chocolate chips until smooth.

Step 9: Pour ganache over cake

Ganache being poured over an eclair cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pour the ganache over the top of the eclair cake and spread evenly until the cream is covered.

Step 10: Cover and refrigerate

Eclair cake covered with plastic wrap Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cover the pan with foil and refrigerate it until set, at least 4 hours.

Step 11: Cut and serve

Eclair cake in baking dish with slices on plates Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Slice and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 318
Total Fat 25.0 g
Saturated Fat 15.2 g
Trans Fat 0.7 g
Cholesterol 62.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 22.5 g
Dietary Fiber 0.9 g
Total Sugars 19.7 g
Sodium 212.3 mg
Protein 4.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What is an icebox cake?

Close up of a slice of simply sweet no-bake eclair cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

An icebox cake is a classic and unique no-bake dessert made by layering cookies or crackers with whipped cream or pudding, then chilling the mixture in the refrigerator, which was traditionally called an icebox, until it sets. The magic of an icebox cake lies in its ability to transform simple ingredients into a cake-like texture without involving any baking. As the layers sit in the refrigerator, the cream or pudding softens the cookies, and over time, the cookies absorb the creamy filling and take on a tender, cake-like consistency. This process typically takes 4 to 12 hours, depending on the thickness and density of the cookies used.

Classic icebox cakes often feature graham crackers, chocolate wafers, or ladyfingers, but there are a lot of different options you can try as long as you avoid the wrong type of cookies. The cookie layer is traditionally paired with whipped cream or sweetened mascarpone, but variations can include fresh fruit, flavored puddings, or even peanut butter layers. This eclair cake is a great example of an icebox cake, one that effortlessly fuses together with another pastry classic.

How can I customize this no bake eclair cake?

Overhead shot of slices of eclair cake on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

A traditional eclair features a light and airy crisp pastry shell that holds a rich, creamy vanilla filling topped with a glossy chocolate glaze. With that in mind, you don't want to make too many changes to this recipe in order to keep the flavors of an eclair. There are still some swaps you could make to this cake. Instead of graham crackers, you could consider trying out Nilla wafers or lady fingers, or for a more chocolate forward dessert, swap them for chocolate graham crackers. The pudding is a super easy option for something to switch up, instead of regular vanilla you could use French vanilla, caramel, cheesecake, or chocolate flavored pudding. Instead of making your own whipped cream for the filling in this recipe, you could swap in Cool Whip.  

For the chocolate ganache topping, chocolate wafers or baking chocolate can be used instead of chocolate chips. And you don't need to stick to semi-sweet, you could try out using dark chocolate for a stronger and more bitter chocolate flavor, or try out milk chocolate for a creamier flavor. You could even try out white chocolate or blond chocolate for a totally different ganache flavor. 

