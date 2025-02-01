Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake Recipe
No-bake desserts are an absolute staple when you need something impressive but don't want to turn on the oven. Enter this simply sweet no-bake eclair cake from recipe developer Jessica Morone, a nostalgic treat that combines everything you love about a classic eclair into an easy-to-assemble dessert. Layers of graham crackers, creamy vanilla filling, and rich chocolate topping come together to create a dessert that's simple and satisfying.
"The beauty of this recipe is in its simplicity," Morone tells us. "It's so easy to make because you just put everything together and the fridge does all the work turning it into a cake." With just a handful of pantry staples like instant pudding, milk, and graham crackers you can create a dessert that looks and tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. The graham crackers soften as the layers set, mimicking the tender texture of pastry, while the creamy filling and glossy chocolate topping deliver all the flavor you'd expect from a classic eclair. Whether you stick with the traditional version or experiment with flavors like caramel or chocolate, this no-bake eclair cake is guaranteed to be a hit both with your family and at fancy dinner parties.
Gather the ingredients for this no-bake eclair cake
This incredibly easy dessert only requires six ingredients: a box of vanilla instant pudding mix, milk, heavy cream, 2 sleeves of graham crackers, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a package of cream cheese. Make sure that you get instant pudding for this recipe, as it doesn't require any cooking.
Step 1: Make pudding
In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and whole milk until smooth. Set aside until it soft sets, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Beat cream cheese
In a separate large bowl, add the softened cream cheese and beat until it is smooth and creamy.
Step 3: Combine pudding and cream cheese
Add the pudding to the bowl with the cream cheese and beat it until it is creamy and has no lumps.
Step 4: Make whipped cream
Add 1 cup of heavy cream to a large bowl and beat it until it reaches stiff peaks.
Step 5: Combine pudding and whipped cream
Gently fold the pudding mixture into the bowl with the whipped cream.
Step 6: Place graham crackers in a baking dish
Place a layer of graham cracks into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Step 7: Spread whipped cream over crackers
Spread half of the whipped cream mixture evenly over the graham crackers. Repeat with remaining crackers and whipped cream.
Step 8: Make ganache
Heat the remaining ¾ cup heavy cream in the microwave until warm, then mix it with the chocolate chips until smooth.
Step 9: Pour ganache over cake
Pour the ganache over the top of the eclair cake and spread evenly until the cream is covered.
Step 10: Cover and refrigerate
Cover the pan with foil and refrigerate it until set, at least 4 hours.
Step 11: Cut and serve
Slice and serve.
Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake Recipe
Layers of graham crackers, creamy pudding, and chocolate ganache come together in this recipe to form a no-bake eclair cake.
Ingredients
- 1 (3.4-ounce) box instant vanilla pudding
- 2 cups whole milk, cold
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 ¾ cups heavy whipping cream, divided
- 2 sleeves graham crackers
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and whole milk until smooth. Set aside until it soft sets, about 5 minutes.
- In a separate large bowl, add the softened cream cheese and beat until it is smooth and creamy.
- Add the pudding to the bowl with the cream cheese and beat it until it is creamy and has no lumps.
- Add 1 cup of heavy cream to a large bowl and beat it until it reaches stiff peaks.
- Gently fold the pudding mixture into the bowl with the whipped cream.
- Place a layer of graham cracks into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
- Spread half of the whipped cream mixture evenly over the graham crackers. Repeat with remaining crackers and whipped cream.
- Heat the remaining ¾ cup heavy cream in the microwave until warm, then mix it with the chocolate chips until smooth.
- Pour the ganache over the top of the eclair cake and spread evenly until the cream is covered. Cover the pan with foil and refrigerate it until set, at least 4 hours.
- Slice and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|318
|Total Fat
|25.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|62.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|19.7 g
|Sodium
|212.3 mg
|Protein
|4.2 g
What is an icebox cake?
An icebox cake is a classic and unique no-bake dessert made by layering cookies or crackers with whipped cream or pudding, then chilling the mixture in the refrigerator, which was traditionally called an icebox, until it sets. The magic of an icebox cake lies in its ability to transform simple ingredients into a cake-like texture without involving any baking. As the layers sit in the refrigerator, the cream or pudding softens the cookies, and over time, the cookies absorb the creamy filling and take on a tender, cake-like consistency. This process typically takes 4 to 12 hours, depending on the thickness and density of the cookies used.
Classic icebox cakes often feature graham crackers, chocolate wafers, or ladyfingers, but there are a lot of different options you can try as long as you avoid the wrong type of cookies. The cookie layer is traditionally paired with whipped cream or sweetened mascarpone, but variations can include fresh fruit, flavored puddings, or even peanut butter layers. This eclair cake is a great example of an icebox cake, one that effortlessly fuses together with another pastry classic.
How can I customize this no bake eclair cake?
A traditional eclair features a light and airy crisp pastry shell that holds a rich, creamy vanilla filling topped with a glossy chocolate glaze. With that in mind, you don't want to make too many changes to this recipe in order to keep the flavors of an eclair. There are still some swaps you could make to this cake. Instead of graham crackers, you could consider trying out Nilla wafers or lady fingers, or for a more chocolate forward dessert, swap them for chocolate graham crackers. The pudding is a super easy option for something to switch up, instead of regular vanilla you could use French vanilla, caramel, cheesecake, or chocolate flavored pudding. Instead of making your own whipped cream for the filling in this recipe, you could swap in Cool Whip.
For the chocolate ganache topping, chocolate wafers or baking chocolate can be used instead of chocolate chips. And you don't need to stick to semi-sweet, you could try out using dark chocolate for a stronger and more bitter chocolate flavor, or try out milk chocolate for a creamier flavor. You could even try out white chocolate or blond chocolate for a totally different ganache flavor.