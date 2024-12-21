For The Best Icebox Cake, Avoid These Types Of Cookies

For more than 100 years, the icebox cake has been an American staple as the ultimate good-for-any-occasion dessert with endless flavor combinations. While it takes just two ingredients to make, cookies and whipped cream, having the right cookies for the cake is an absolute must. To make the decadent layers that the icebox cake is famous for, a good foundation of cookies is key, and not all cookies are treated equally for icebox cakes.

Advertisement

When selecting your base, thicker cookies should be avoided. Although they may be bursting with flavor, they can harden in the fridge and prove difficult to slice. They also tend to be big around as well as thick, making it difficult to put very many in the bottom of a cake pan. Store-bought, pre-frosted cookies are challenging for similar seasons; they're thick and the frosting on top of them is hard to slice through once it chills. Cookies with mix-ins, such as chocolate chips, M&Ms, and chocolate chunks should be avoided as well because they don't soften enough to slice easily.