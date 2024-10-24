Creamy Caramel Apple Espresso Martini Recipe
An espresso martini walks into a country fair holding a Starbucks Frappucino ... this may sound something like a joke, but according to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, it was actually the spark that ignited the inspiration for this drink. Shiny, layered and unapologetically sweet, this creamy caramel apple espresso martini is a cocktail like no other, and it truly incorporates elements of fall, martinis, and caramel Fraps all in one go.
It all starts with a homemade spiced syrup made out of tart Granny Smith apples and a whole load of apple pie spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. From there, the fun continues with vodka, coffee liqueur, condensed milk, and strong brewed espresso. The crowning glory is a heaping topping of whipped cream and a caramel drizzle that really takes the sweetness to another level. The whole thing feels like a celebration of what an adult thinks a kid's birthday party should look like, but somehow ends up tasting good — as long as you like things a little on the saccharine side, of course.
Gather the ingredients for this caramel apple espresso martini
You'll need a few ingredients that blend sweet, spicy, and coffee flavors for this creamy cocktail. For the spiced apple syrup, grab Granny Smith apples, water, sugar, and a selection of warm spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. For the martini itself, you'll want caramel sauce, vodka, chilled espresso, Kahlua (or another type of coffee liqueur), condensed milk, and your homemade spiced apple syrup. And don't forget the whipped cream for topping!
Step 1: Combine syrup ingredients
Combine all syrup ingredients in a saucepan.
Step 2: Cook
Simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Strain and cool
Strain into a bowl or jar and set aside to cool.
Step 4: Decorate the martini glasses
Drizzle half of the caramel sauce inside 2 chilled martini glasses.
Step 5: Combine martini ingredients
In a shaker with ice, combine vodka, espresso, Kahlua, condensed milk, and spiced apple syrup.
Step 6: Shake
Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Step 7: Pour
Strain into prepared glasses.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Top with whipped cream and drizzle with additional caramel sauce, then serve immediately.
Creamy Caramel Apple Espresso Martini Recipe
You're in a for a caramel-infused delight with this creamy caramel apple espresso martini, which also features plenty of notes of warm spices.
Ingredients
- For the spiced apple syrup
- 2 Granny Smith apples, diced
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ⅛ teaspoon whole allspice
- ⅛ teaspoon whole cloves
- For the martinis
- 4 tablespoons caramel sauce, divided
- 3 ounces vodka
- 2 ounces chilled espresso
- 1 ounce Kahlua
- 1 ounce condensed milk
- 1 ounce spiced apple syrup
- ¼ cup whipped cream, for topping
Directions
- Combine all syrup ingredients in a saucepan.
- Simmer for 15 minutes.
- Strain into a bowl or jar and set aside to cool.
- Drizzle half of the caramel sauce inside 2 chilled martini glasses.
- In a shaker with ice, combine vodka, espresso, Kahlua, condensed milk, and spiced apple syrup.
- Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
- Strain into prepared glasses.
- Top with whipped cream and drizzle with additional caramel sauce, then serve immediately.
What can I use in this espresso martini recipe instead of the homemade apple syrup?
If you don't feel like going through the trouble of making your own spiced apple syrup, there are several alternatives for this espresso martini recipe, each offering a unique flavor profile. Adding more caramel sauce will intensify the caramel flavor and increase sweetness, creating a richer, even more dessert-like cocktail. However, this would really overpower the espresso flavor, so you may want to dial back the quantities of the condensed milk and omit the drizzle.
Adding 1 ounce of non-alcoholic apple cider would provide a less sweet option while keeping the apple flavor going, giving the drink a crisp, fruity note and a slightly lighter-bodied drink. When using cider, adjust other liquid ingredients to maintain the desired consistency and strength.
For a concentrated apple flavor without too much added sweetness, consider a teaspoon of apple jelly. This option incorporates the apple taste without significantly altering the drink's sweetness or consistency. In this case, you'll also want to omit the caramel drizzle to avoid an overly sweet drink. You could also use Calvados, an apple brandy, which adds both apple flavor and an extra alcoholic kick. With all substitutions, taste and adjust other ingredients in the shaker as needed to achieve the perfect drink for you (and your guests).
How can I adjust the sweetness level of this caramel apple espresso martini?
The sweetness of this caramel apple espresso martini can be easily adjusted to suit your taste. One of the easiest ways to control the sweetness is to change up the type of apples used in the homemade apple syrup. Our recipe calls for Granny Smith apples, which are naturally tart and will result in a less sweet syrup. If you prefer a sweeter drink, consider using sweeter apple varieties like Fuji, Gala, or Red Delicious. You can also adjust the amount of sugar in the spiced apple syrup, reducing it by up to half for a less sweet version. You could also add the juice of half a lemon to the syrup to make it more tart. Keep in mind that sugar not only adds sweetness but also affects the texture of the syrup, so you don't want to go too extreme here.
The caramel drizzle is a significant contributor to the cocktail's sweetness. Omitting or reducing the caramel sauce used for drizzling inside the glass and as a garnish will have the strongest impact on the sweetness. You could also remove the whipped topping.
Finally, you can also sub the condensed milk in the drink for half-and-half or even cream. Just keep in mind that separation may occur in the drink if you use fresh dairy, so make sure to double strain.