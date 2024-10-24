Creamy Caramel Apple Espresso Martini Recipe

The sweetness of this caramel apple espresso martini can be easily adjusted to suit your taste. One of the easiest ways to control the sweetness is to change up the type of apples used in the homemade apple syrup. Our recipe calls for Granny Smith apples, which are naturally tart and will result in a less sweet syrup. If you prefer a sweeter drink, consider using sweeter apple varieties like Fuji, Gala, or Red Delicious. You can also adjust the amount of sugar in the spiced apple syrup, reducing it by up to half for a less sweet version. You could also add the juice of half a lemon to the syrup to make it more tart. Keep in mind that sugar not only adds sweetness but also affects the texture of the syrup, so you don't want to go too extreme here.

The caramel drizzle is a significant contributor to the cocktail's sweetness. Omitting or reducing the caramel sauce used for drizzling inside the glass and as a garnish will have the strongest impact on the sweetness. You could also remove the whipped topping.

Finally, you can also sub the condensed milk in the drink for half-and-half or even cream. Just keep in mind that separation may occur in the drink if you use fresh dairy, so make sure to double strain.