These Banana Nutella Bars Are Made For Sharing

Bananas and Nutella are a match made in sweet-tooth heaven. Luckily for fans of this combo, there are endless ways to pair them, whether you're dolloping a spoonful over each bite of banana or elevating a baked treat with Nutella. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us these shareable banana Nutella bars and says, "I love these because they are like a perfect mashup of banana bread and a brownie, with swirls of rich Nutella in every bite. Bananas, chocolate, and hazelnut form the perfect combination of flavors."

The sweetness of the fruit is pleasantly enhanced by the unmistakable nutty flavor of hazelnuts, and that famously moist and tender banana bread texture is taken to the next level with the gooey melting swirls of chocolate hazelnut spread. These crowd-pleasing bars are simple to make and endlessly versatile, and they're perfect to share at an afternoon tea, a pot luck, or even a school bake sale. They also stay soft and chewy at room temperature for up to 3 days and keep even longer in the fridge. And Morone tells us that they freeze well, too, wrapped individually and packed in a freezer bag. So you can whip up a batch and have the bars ready to share with your guests at a moment's notice.