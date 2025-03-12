12 Store-Bought Hazelnut Spreads, Ranked

Few things are as satisfying as a spoonful of rich, chocolatey hazelnut spread. This sweet, creamy, and utterly luscious food shines in so much, from mouthwatering dishes like a Nutella French toast recipe and chocolate hazelnut thumbprint cookies to the simple pleasure of being eaten straight out of the jar.

As a trained pastry chef, I've sampled many hazelnut spreads and know a winner when I taste one. But my true expertise stems from preparing Hawaiian rolls slathered with hazelnut spread every morning because, frankly, it's the only thing my 7-year-old will eat (I'm not complaining ... I happily lick the remnants off the spoon.) Nutella was my go-to hazelnut spread for months, but wanting to cut down on sugar and avoid palm oil, I explored other options, and — newsflash — there's way more than just Nutella out there.

For this ranking, I tasted a variety of hazelnut spreads, from higher-end picks to budget-friendly finds. You can find my methodology at the end of the article, but essentially, the top-rated spreads have a good balance of chocolate and hazelnut, a texture that's silky and thick but not so dense that it tears bread when spread, and a taste that's not excessively sweet. They're all ranked, so you can skip the guesswork and dive right into the best.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.