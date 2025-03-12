12 Store-Bought Hazelnut Spreads, Ranked
Few things are as satisfying as a spoonful of rich, chocolatey hazelnut spread. This sweet, creamy, and utterly luscious food shines in so much, from mouthwatering dishes like a Nutella French toast recipe and chocolate hazelnut thumbprint cookies to the simple pleasure of being eaten straight out of the jar.
As a trained pastry chef, I've sampled many hazelnut spreads and know a winner when I taste one. But my true expertise stems from preparing Hawaiian rolls slathered with hazelnut spread every morning because, frankly, it's the only thing my 7-year-old will eat (I'm not complaining ... I happily lick the remnants off the spoon.) Nutella was my go-to hazelnut spread for months, but wanting to cut down on sugar and avoid palm oil, I explored other options, and — newsflash — there's way more than just Nutella out there.
For this ranking, I tasted a variety of hazelnut spreads, from higher-end picks to budget-friendly finds. You can find my methodology at the end of the article, but essentially, the top-rated spreads have a good balance of chocolate and hazelnut, a texture that's silky and thick but not so dense that it tears bread when spread, and a taste that's not excessively sweet. They're all ranked, so you can skip the guesswork and dive right into the best.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
12. Good & Gather Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Target's Good & Gather Chocolate Hazelnut Spread is a textbook case of you get what you pay for. At just 23 cents per ounce — half the cost of the leading brand — it's certainly budget-friendly. But, after one spoonful, I couldn't bring myself to eat anymore because its overwhelming sweetness dominated any other tasting notes. With a whopping 23 grams of sugar per two-tablespoon serving, it has the highest sugar content of any spread on the list, which explains the one-note flavor. Even though it has a low price, I wouldn't buy this again.
That said, the texture is its one redeeming quality. It's creamy, super-smooth, and spreads effortlessly. But a great consistency can only do so much when the flavor just isn't there. Sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts, cocoa powder, skim milk powder, whey powder, lactose, lecithin, and natural flavors lead to 200 calories per serving.
11. Sprouts Organic Creamy Hazelnut with Cocoa Spread
This organic hazelnut spread with cocoa offered by Sprouts Farmers Market fell flat in the flavor department. It was primarily sweet and, well, not much else. Because the sweetness overpowers the other ingredients, this spread has a one-dimensional taste that doesn't do much for your taste buds. The hazelnut flavor is barely there, making the spread feel more like a sugary chocolate mix. A glance at the ingredient list offers an explanation — sugar and vegetable oils (including palm oil) dominate, while hazelnuts are the fourth ingredient, compared to other brands that place them first or second. The bold hazelnut flavor that makes a great spread is missing, and ultimately, you're left with an underwhelming taste in your mouth.
While Sprouts Organic Creamy Hazelnut with Cocoa Spread is economically priced at about 49 cents per ounce, there are better-tasting alternatives available. The spread's texture is undeniably luscious, but without much flavor, it lacks the depth and indulgence expected from a chocolate hazelnut spread.
10. Gooey All-Natural Hazelnut Cocoa Spread
Gooey All-Natural Hazelnut Cocoa Spread caters to those looking for a low-sugar, dairy-free, palm oil-free option. It's also vegan and gluten-free. You get all of those things for about 54 cents per ounce. Gooey is sweetened with agave and allulose and clocks in at an impressive 110 calories and 6 grams of sugar per two-tablespoon serving. Along with the sweeteners, the ingredient list includes hazelnut butter, cocoa powder, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor, cultured dextrose, and salt.
Now, let's talk about its texture — this stuff is thick, like really thick. It's basically fudge. It's not exactly spreadable; instead, you'll need to pat it down with the flat edge of a knife. The flavor? Not bad, but don't expect it to taste like a classic hazelnut spread. There's a slightly medicinal, cherry-like taste that is oddly reminiscent of pureed dates. If you're avoiding dairy, gluten, and palm oil while watching sugar intake, Gooey is a solid sweet fix, but it won't fool you into thinking it's Nutella.
9. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Hazelnut Cocoa Spread
This organic Belgian-made hazelnut spread boasts a smooth, pourable consistency perfect for drizzling over ice cream or using it as a rich fondue sauce. Its texture is sticky and velvety and coats the tongue with a deep chocolate flavor. However, there's a slight coating sensation at the back of the throat, perhaps from the coconut oil, which might not appeal to those sensitive to it. While the spread delivers decadence, it falls short on hazelnut flavor, making it more like a fudgy chocolate sauce than a true chocolate hazelnut spread.
Despite the lack of pronounced hazelnut presence, 365 Organic Hazelnut Cocoa Spread is an enjoyable chocolate option for dessert and remains a good value at just over 50 cents per ounce. It comes from Whole Foods' in-house brand (but also found on Amazon), which prioritizes thoughtful sourcing, supply chain transparency, and worker and animal welfare. The ingredient list is impressively organic, featuring cane sugar, hazelnuts, nonfat dry milk, refined coconut oil, and cocoa powder.
8. Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread
Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread is quite thick — so much so that it's not the easiest to spread on soft bread. However, it boasts 25% less sugar and twice the protein than the leading brand of hazelnut spread, so you may be willing to overlook its lack of spreadability and pay the 54 cents per ounce price. Its texture is notably viscous and chewy, with a slight oil separation that quickly stirs back together. While it delivers a rich chocolatey taste, the hazelnut flavor is surprisingly mild.
One unexpected twist? The flavor is similar to a Tootsie Roll, which may be good or bad, depending on your preference. The ingredient list includes cane sugar, hazelnuts, palm oil, cocoa powder, skim milk powder, soluble corn fiber, lecithin, and natural vanilla flavor. If you're looking for a spread with a firmer texture and a nostalgic candy-like taste, Peanut Butter & Co Milk Chocolatey Hazelnut Spread may be worth a try. But if you're after a more traditional hazelnut-forward profile, you may want to pass.
7. Artisana Organics Hazelnut Cacao Spread
Artisana Organics Hazelnut Cacao Spread isn't your typical sweet, creamy, ultra-smooth hazelnut spread — but it has plenty of perks. Made with all-organic ingredients, it boasts hazelnuts as the primary ingredient and contains no palm oil. The flavor is more sophisticated, with the slight bitterness of cacao powder and the graininess of coconut sugar. While some may find the grainy texture unappealing, others will appreciate its depth of flavor. Some oil separation occurs, and solids also settle to the bottom, so a thorough stir is required before use.
With just 9 grams of sugar and 170 calories per two-tablespoon serving, it's a lower-sugar option than many of those on this list. Its ingredient list is refreshingly short, featuring hazelnuts, coconut sugar, cacao powder, coconut MCT oil, and coconut vanilla (coconut sugar with vanilla beans). At $1.75 per ounce, it's the most expensive spread on our list, but if you're seeking a high-quality, wholesome option, it may be worth the splurge, and you can get this product for roughly around the same price on Amazon.
6. Simple Truth Organic Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
Simple Truth, Kroger's brand of organic and non-GMO products, offers a hazelnut spread that boasts a thick, creamy texture with rich chocolate flavor. The cocoa is prominent in this spread, which gives it a taste reminiscent of chocolate buttercream frosting. There's a slight tang to it, and overall, it's incredibly smooth and effortless to spread. The color is deep, medium chocolate, which would make any chocoholic salivate.
Made with organic and fair-trade certified ingredients, Simple Truth Organic Hazelnut Spread is made with cane sugar, sunflower oil, hazelnuts, cocoa, skimmed milk powder, sunflower lecithin, and vanilla extract, but be aware that it also contains palm oil, which may be a deterrent for some. At under 50 cents per ounce, it's priced similarly to Nutella's chocolate hazelnut spread, offering an affordable alternative for those looking for an organic option without compromising taste or texture.
5. Nucolato Hazelnut Spread
I'll admit, I didn't have high expectations for this hazelnut spread with no sugar added — but lo and behold, Nucolato pleasantly surprised me. Sweetened with maltitol, it delivers a satisfying balance of chocolate and hazelnut flavors remarkably close to Nutella's. The main difference? Its texture is much runnier, which changes how one may use it. While it might not be ideal for spreading on toast, it's perfect for drizzling over your favorite easy pancake recipe.
One notable benefit is its low glycemic index, meaning you can enjoy it without the dreaded sugar crash. Some minor oil separation occurs on top as it sits, but it stirs back together in seconds. As for the color, it closely resembles light milk chocolate.
At a little over $1 per ounce, Nucalato is one of the pricier options on our list. Still, for those avoiding lots of sugar, whether for dietary reasons or managing diabetes, it's a terrific alternative. Plus, it's keto-friendly. Each two-tablespoon serving has 210 calories, and ingredients include maltitol, sunflower oil, hazelnut, reduced-fat cocoa powder, milk solids, cereal, skim milk powder, cocoa butter, coconut oil, sunflower lecithin, and natural flavoring. If this sounds right up your alley, you can find Nucolato's line of hazelnut spread on Amazon.
4. Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
Affordable? Check. Delicious? Absolutely. Consistently smooth? Without a doubt. Try as we might to resist, there's no denying that Nutella is irresistibly good. With its smooth, easy-to-spread texture that doesn't separate, Nutella is a versatile treat for everything, from stirring it into your morning coffee to whipping up decadent Nutella ice pops. The flavor is rich and sweet, with a delightful chew and a consistency that leans slightly on the runnier side. Lastly, the price is right, at 46 cents per ounce.
That said, there are a couple of things to consider. Each two-tablespoon serving contains 200 calories and 21 grams of sugar, making it a high-sugar treat. Additionally, the inclusion of palm oil and artificial vanilla flavoring may dissuade those looking for a cleaner ingredient list. Still, if you're after a budget-friendly chocolate hazelnut spread that tastes great and is widely available, including on Amazon, Nutella certainly delivers.
3. Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread
You're probably familiar with the charming red-checkered lid on a Bonne Maman jar — a signature look that evokes feelings of homemade goodness and artisanal quality. Known for crafting heavenly fruit creations, the beloved French brand expanded its product line in 2023 with the release of its hazelnut chocolate spread.
Bonne Maman's rich, dark-colored hazelnut spread has an impressive, well-balanced flavor. Each spoonful has just the right amount of nuttiness, sweetness, and cocoa. Ingredients include sugar, hazelnuts, vegetable oils (sunflower, rapeseed), skimmed milk powder, fat-reduced cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, and natural vanilla flavor. The glossy spread is more fluid than the leading brand, but its velvety-smooth texture is easy to slather onto bread or lick straight off a spoon. Bonne Maman's version contains no palm oil, offering a cleaner, high-quality alternative. A standard 8.8-ounce jar costs 56 cents per ounce, with a larger 12.7-ounce jar also available. For those keeping an eye on nutrition, each two-tablespoon serving contains 180 calories.
2. Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Chosen Foods has crafted a beautifully dark, glossy hazelnut spread made with 100% pure avocado oil. The label touts hazelnuts as the primary ingredient and notes that it contains 40% less sugar than the leading brand — a promising start.
The pronounced nutty flavor really shines through in this spread. Its texture is creamy, thick, and spreadable. There's a slight chalkiness from the powdered sugar and oat milk powder, but it adds a pleasant heft to the mouthfeel. Other familiar ingredients include cocoa powder, avocado oil, vanilla extract, and sea salt — nothing artificial, just pure, high-quality components. It has been a hit in my household — my kiddo loves it for breakfast, and I feel great about serving it.
Priced at over $1 per ounce, it's a hit to the wallet. But with clean ingredients and significantly less sugar than the leading brand, it's a worthwhile purchase, and you can conveniently get it off of Amazon. One thing to note: Solids tend to settle on the bottom, so be sure to give it a good stir upon opening and store it in the fridge to avoid oil separation, as recommended on the label.
1. Nocciolata Organic Hazelnut Spread
This Italian hazelnut spread took first place with ease. Certified USDA Organic, it boasts a delightfully thick, creamy consistency that holds its shape and doesn't separate. Its subtly chewy texture makes it as enjoyable to spread as it is to eat. The hazelnut flavor is rich and pronounced, perfectly enhanced by sweetness that isn't overwhelming. It would certainly make the most divine truffle filling.
What sets this spread apart is the high-quality organic ingredients that you can taste. Raw sugar and hazelnut paste lead the way, complemented by sunflower oil, skim milk powder, cocoa, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, and vanilla extract. The result? A deeply nutty indulgence that tastes as luxurious as its elegant, gold-accented glass jar suggests.
At 71 cents per ounce, Nocciolata Organic Hazelnut Spread costs more than most of the other spreads on this list — but it delivers. With no controversial palm oil or artificial stuff in the ingredient list, you can feel good about buying Nocciolata hazelnut spread — it's pure, delicious, and worth the extra bucks. This brand's hazelnut spreads are available on Amazon.
Methodology
For this review, I selected hazelnut spreads based on their availability at national stores and made sure to pick up a mix of high-end and budget-friendly options. I avoided hazelnut spreads that mixed in other flavors like coffee and almond butter. To rank the spreads, I focused on four main areas: appearance, taste, texture, and spreadability. Upon opening each spread, I stirred each one with a chopstick to emulsify any separated oils and check for settled solids. Next, I used a spoon to scoop up a dollop to analyze for viscosity. Then, I tasted it straight from the spoon to assess the flavor. Finally, I spread it on white bread to evaluate taste and spreadability.
The best picks weren't overly sweet, had a delicious hazelnut flavor balanced by chocolate, and a glossy and silky yet thick texture that spread smoothly without tearing bread. While I included pricing information for reference, cost did not influence the rankings. Each of the top five hazelnut spreads is terrific, and I'd gladly buy them again. Heck, I'd even buy the top seven.