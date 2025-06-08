Transform Strawberry Cheesecake Into Your New Favorite Cookies With Our Recipe

Cheesecake is one of the most delightful desserts we know, and even more so when it's topped with strawberries. Homemade cheesecake isn't that easy, though, since there are numerous mistakes you can make if you're not super careful. Fruit-topped cheesecake is also not that easy to transport, and it can be messy to eat. Recipe developer Jessica Morone has found a way to have her strawberry cheesecake and eat it, too, all without making a mess: She's turned it into cookies.

As Morone describes her recipe, "Strawberry cheesecake cookies are the perfect mashup of two classic desserts-rich, tangy cheesecake and soft, chewy cookies." These cookies, she says, are easy to make, and not too time-consuming when you consider that a lot of the prep time is hands-off. While the freeze-dried strawberries called for in this recipe are always in season, Morone says these cookies nevertheless "feel like a fun, summery twist on a beloved treat." She also points out that "They deliver all the flavor of cheesecake in a portable cookie," so they make the perfect dessert to bring along to picnics, parties, and bake sales.