Double Decker Chocolate Strawberry Brownies Recipe

To make these brownies, you'll need mostly pantry staples, with a few special additions. For the strawberry shortbread base, freeze-dried strawberries are ground to flavor and color a classic shortbread base of unsalted butter, granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, and kosher salt. You can amp up the color, if desired, by adding a few drops of red food coloring along the way. The brownies themselves call for a double dose of chocolate: 60% bittersweet chocolate chips, and unsweetened cocoa powder for a deep, chocolatey flavor. You can swap the chips for an equal quantity of dark chocolate in bar form, if preferred.

Unsalted butter gives the brownies a fudgy, chewy texture, granulated sugar sweetens the batter, and eggs bind it all together. All-purpose flour gives the brownies structure, kosher salt enhances the overall flavor, baking powder provides just enough lift, and vanilla adds depth of flavor. You can also add espresso powder in the place of (or in addition to) the vanilla to enhance the chocolate flavor even more.

White chocolate chips are folded into the brownie batter for a contrasting pop of color and creamy pockets in each bite. Fresh sliced strawberries add a bright berry flavor that intensifies as the brownies bake and the berries lose some of their moisture. Flaky sea salt adds a salty crunch for texture and balance, and a final drizzle of white chocolate pulls it all together.