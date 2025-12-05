These High-Protein Chocolate Brownies Are Vegan And Gluten-Free
These high-protein chocolate brownies are fudgy, chocolatey, and satisfying while being filled with all the nutrients and energy you need to get through the day. These brownies are made with only whole, easily-sourced ingredients, and without any protein powder. So if you're used to high-protein foods tasting odd or dull, these brownies will surprise you with their flavor and texture.
You know those days when you come out of the gym, starving and ready to eat anything in sight? Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table is a big believer in staving off hunger by using nourishing, wholesome food that is free of unnecessary chemicals and additives. These brownies embody that ethos perfectly, getting their protein and texture from soft, silken tofu and chewy black beans that help augment the cocoa flavor. What's more, they're made entirely in the food processor, which makes your life just a little bit easier.
The result is naturally vegan and gluten-free gooey brownies that are moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. A handful of walnuts and chocolate chips helps vary their texture, so you never get bored eating them. And if they help with your gym routine, that's just an added bonus.
Gather the ingredients for these brownies
To make these high-protein brownies, you'll need a can of black beans, a package of silken tofu, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and instant coffee, to boost the chocolate flavor. For mix-ins, we recommend going with vegan chocolate chips and chopped walnuts, though, of course, you can choose any toppings you like.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Heat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep a baking pan
Prepare an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Blend the beans and tofu
Blend the black beans and tofu in a food processor until smooth, for about 3 minutes.
Step 4: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the oil, vanilla, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, salt, and coffee, if using. Process until uniform.
Step 5: Add chocolate chips and walnuts
Stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts.
Step 6: Transfer the batter to the pan
Transfer the batter to a pan and smooth the surface. Dot with more chocolate chips and walnuts.
Step 7: Bake the brownies
Bake for 22-25 minutes until the center is just set.
Step 8: Cool the brownies and serve
Cool fully before slicing and serving the high-protein chocolate brownies.
What can I serve with these high-protein brownies?
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 9 ounces silken tofu
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon instant coffee (optional)
- ½ cup vegan chocolate chips, plus more, for topping
- ½ cup chopped walnuts, plus more, for topping
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|148
|Total Fat
|7.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|10.4 g
|Sodium
|92.4 mg
|Protein
|4.3 g
What are other ways to add protein to these brownies?
Each of these brownies contains about 5 grams of protein, which makes them substantially higher in protein than a typical brownie, which only has approximately 1-2 grams of protein. That being said, there are several additional ways to boost the protein content of this recipe even further.
One idea is to add a nut butter, like almond, peanut, or cashew butter, into the batter. This will make the texture even fudgier and add protein and healthy fats to the recipe. Another approach is to substitute some of the walnuts with hemp hearts or pumpkin seeds, which are even higher in protein and have several essential amino acids and minerals.
If you're not averse to protein powder and have found one that actually tastes good, adding a tablespoon or two of chocolate-flavored protein powder can greatly increase the protein count. You could also mix in chia seeds or ground flaxseeds, or simply serve the brownies with a dollop of Greek yogurt.
Why do these brownies use black beans and can you taste them in the final product?
The main reason this recipe uses black beans is that they are a natural source of protein. A 15-ounce can of black beans has approximately 24 to 26 grams of protein, which is a lot of protein for a vegan ingredient.
But besides their impressive protein content, black beans also provide structure and moisture to the brownies, acting as a binder and as a building block all at the same time. The beans' starchy composition creates the dense, fudgy texture you want in a good brownie. Their taste works well with the cocoa powder and ground instant coffee, amplifying the naturally earthy flavors of chocolate and making it feel rich and indulgent.
As for their taste, the main way you'll feel black beans in these brownies is through their texture. Their flavor becomes masked by the cocoa powder and instant coffee, making it very hard to isolate their flavor and identify the presence of black beans in this recipe. So let's just call it our little secret ingredient!