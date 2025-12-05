These High-Protein Chocolate Brownies Are Vegan And Gluten-Free

These high-protein chocolate brownies are fudgy, chocolatey, and satisfying while being filled with all the nutrients and energy you need to get through the day. These brownies are made with only whole, easily-sourced ingredients, and without any protein powder. So if you're used to high-protein foods tasting odd or dull, these brownies will surprise you with their flavor and texture.

You know those days when you come out of the gym, starving and ready to eat anything in sight? Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table is a big believer in staving off hunger by using nourishing, wholesome food that is free of unnecessary chemicals and additives. These brownies embody that ethos perfectly, getting their protein and texture from soft, silken tofu and chewy black beans that help augment the cocoa flavor. What's more, they're made entirely in the food processor, which makes your life just a little bit easier.

The result is naturally vegan and gluten-free gooey brownies that are moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. A handful of walnuts and chocolate chips helps vary their texture, so you never get bored eating them. And if they help with your gym routine, that's just an added bonus.