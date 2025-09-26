Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Protein-Packed Chocolate Pancakes
If you are looking for ways to increase your protein intake, you don't have to rely on a meat-heavy diet or protein powders. There are plenty of protein-rich food options you can include in your diet that don't make eating a boring, repetitive experience. This recipe for high-protein chocolate pancakes from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye is one option.
Breakfast is a key time of day to consume protein, as eating enough protein at the beginning of your day helps to keep blood sugar levels balanced, resulting in more energy, a better mood, and no mid-morning sugar crashes. This pancake recipe gives you a fun, delicious breakfast option without the accompanying spike in blood sugar. Protein-rich ingredients such as almond flour, Greek yogurt, eggs, and whole milk are combined with cocoa powder and just a dash of maple syrup to make delightfully soft and chocolatey pancakes to give you a great start to the day. We recommend serving these pancakes with a few more dollops of Greek yogurt, some fresh fruit, and a drizzle of honey if you want a touch more sweetness.
Gather the ingredients for this high protein chocolate pancakes recipe
To begin this high protein chocolate pancakes recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the dry ingredients, round up almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. The wet ingredients needed are Greek yogurt, whole milk, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. You should also have some butter for frying the pancakes.
Step 1: Assemble the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, add the almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.
Step 2: Whisk to combine
Mix well and set aside.
Step 3: Assemble the wet ingredients for the high protein chocolate pancakes
In another large bowl, add the Greek yogurt, whole milk, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla extract.
Step 4: Mix together
Whisk the wet ingredients until well combined.
Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Pour the mixed wet ingredients into the bowl containing the dry ingredients.
Step 6: Mix to create the high protein chocolate pancakes batter
Whisk the ingredients together and set aside the batter.
Step 7: Add the butter to a pan
Melt the butter in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.
Step 8: Scoop the batter into the pan
Without overcrowding the pan, place individual ¼-cup scoops of batter into the pan.
Step 9: Cook on one side
Cook each pancake for 2 to 3 minutes on one side.
Step 10: Flip and finish cooking
Carefully flip each pancake and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes on the other side, until cooked through.
Step 11: Cook the remaining batter
Repeat the scooping and cooking steps for the remaining batter.
Step 12: Enjoy the high protein chocolate pancakes
Serve the pancakes warm.
What to serve with these high protein chocolate pancakes
If you're looking to add more protein-rich ingredients to your meals without sacrificing indulgence, this chocolate pancake recipe is the best of both worlds.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|131
|Total Fat
|9.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|54.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|108.5 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g
What makes these chocolate pancakes high protein?
Although protein is a key component of the human diet, commonly referred to as the building blocks of life, a lot of us don't actually consider the amount of protein we consume in a day. Having a varied and protein-rich diet helps your body maintain, repair, grow, and regulate different systems vital to helping you feel your best. So what exactly is it that makes these chocolate pancakes high in protein?
This chocolate pancake recipe uses almond flour as its base. Almonds are one type of nut rich in protein, with a quarter cup of whole almonds containing roughly 6 grams of protein. Almonds in flour form add plenty of delicious nutty flavor and are known for being nutrient-dense. Greek yogurt is another great source of protein included in this recipe. Not all yogurts are the same, so the exact amount will vary depending on the particular type you purchase, but you will be adding anywhere between 12 to 25 grams of protein to your daily intake through the inclusion of Greek yogurt — more if you add an extra dollop upon serving the pancakes. Eggs are another great source of protein in this recipe, with each egg providing about 6 grams of protein. Whole milk is our final protein-rich ingredient; though only a little is added to the batter, you still get an extra 2 grams of protein through its inclusion.
How can this pancake recipe be adapted?
There are plenty of ways to adapt this high protein chocolate pancake recipe according to your personal preferences. If you want to keep things high protein, you can try switching out the almond flour for similarly high protein options, such as oat flour, whole wheat flour, chickpea flour, or quinoa flour. Similarly, the Greek yogurt can be swapped out for equally protein-rich cottage cheese. Adding a spoonful of almond or peanut butter to the batter is another way to increase the protein power of these pancakes. You can, of course, add a scoop of your preferred protein powder into the batter as well.
There is also the option of including add-ins or toppings. Why not fold in some chopped nuts or dark chocolate chips to these pancakes? Alternatively, fresh berries such as blueberries or raspberries will give you a boost of vitamins and minerals as well as a delicious fruity burst that pairs wonderfully with the chocolate. Finally, adding a sprinkling of cinnamon, a little espresso powder, or swapping your vanilla extract for orange or almond extract will add more depth and warmth to these chocolate pancakes.