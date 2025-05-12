Cottage Cheese Vs Greek Yogurt: Which Ingredient Has More Protein?

Cottage cheese and Greek yogurt are constant refrigerator staples. They're creamy, tangy, and delicious, and easy to upgrade with different ingredients. They're also quite healthy. Both cottage cheese and Greek yogurt come in whole-, reduced-, and non-fat varieties, and are often considered "good fats" because they're rich in other nutrients. But one of the most important of their benefits is protein. Protein helps build muscle mass and strength, supports bone health, can lower blood pressure, boosts our metabolisms, and helps us stay full longer and avoid empty snacking. If you're looking to up your protein intake, these dairy products are a great way to do that — but which has more protein?

To figure this out, we can first look at some of the best-known cottage cheese brands. Trader Joe's has 12 grams of protein, Daisy's has 13, Friendship Dairies' has 14, and Breakstone's has 12. These are all based on a ½ cup serving size of 4% milkfat cheeses, though there's not much protein variation between fat levels. Then, looking at some of the most popular Greek yogurt brands, we have Dannon Light & Fit with 12 grams of protein, Oikos Pro with 20 to 25, Chobani with 14 to 20, and Fage with 15 – all per 5.3-ounce cups. Greek yogurt varies in fats as well as flavors, but its proteins are consistent — and it's only sometimes a winner over cottage cheese.