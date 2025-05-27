These High-Protein Keto Donuts Are Sweet And Fluffy
While many of us follow different diets of varying strictness, we all get the occasional craving for something sweet. The good news is that these high-protein keto donuts will help quell that sweet tooth while still helping you hit your protein goals. The bad news? It might be hard to stick to just one.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, each of these donuts contains about 10-11 grams of protein and only 3-4 grams of carbs. And yet, these donuts are sweet, satisfying, and a pleasure to look at — not to mention, to have as a pick-me-up with your afternoon cup of coffee. They won't leave you feeling sluggish and they taste like a basket of fresh raspberries — tart and refreshing.
With just 30 minutes of work, you can make a batch of these high-protein donuts today, freeze them, and enjoy a sweet, protein-filled bite next time the craving hits. After all, no one wants to bake when they're already hankering for something delicious, and these donuts hit the spot in the morning with coffee, as an afternoon snack, or as a bright fruity dessert after a special meal.
Gather the ingredients for these high-protein donuts
For the donuts, you'll need almond flour, unflavored pea protein powder, baking powder, monk fruit sweetener, xanthan gum, large eggs, melted butter, and vanilla extract. If you're not a fan of pea protein powder or prefer another protein powder like whey, you may need to add a bit more liquid to make sure the texture of the donuts comes together, as whey protein requires more moisture than pea protein. For the raspberry glaze, you'll want frozen or fresh raspberries, more pea protein powder, monk fruit sweetener, almond milk, vanilla extract, and freeze-dried raspberries for garnish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep a donut pan
Grease a donut pan thoroughly.
Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients
Combine the almond flour, pea protein, baking powder, monk fruit sweetener, and xanthan gum in a bowl.
Step 4: Mix the wet ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk eggs into melted butter, adding them one at a time and whisking vigorously after each addition.
Step 5: Add vanilla
Stir in the vanilla extract.
Step 6: Combine the batter
Fold the wet ingredients into the dry mixture until just combined — do not overmix.
Step 7: Fill a piping bag
Transfer the batter to a piping bag.
Step 8: Pipe into donut form
Pipe into the donut cavities, flattening as needed.
Step 9: Bake the donuts
Bake the donuts for 10-12 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Step 10: Cool the donuts
Cool completely in pan before removing to a wire rack.
Step 11: Puree berries
To make the glaze, puree the raspberries in a food processor.
Step 12: Make the berry glaze
Add the pea protein powder, monk fruit sweetener, almond milk, and vanilla extract, and process till smooth, adjusting the consistency as needed.
Step 13: Glaze the donuts
Dip the cooled donut tops in the glaze.
Step 14: Finish decorating
Immediately sprinkle with crushed freeze-dried raspberries.
Step 15: Serve the donuts
Set the donuts on a wire rack to allow the glaze to set completely, and serve.
What can I serve with these keto donuts?
High-Protein Keto Donuts
These sweet and fruity keto-friendly raspberry glazed donuts pack a lot of protein and flavor and make a perfect pick-me-up whatever diet you follow.
Ingredients
- For the donuts
- 1⅛ cups almond flour
- ½ cup unflavored pea protein powder
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ cup monk fruit sweetener
- ½ teaspoon xanthan gum
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- ⅔ cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For the raspberry glaze
- 1 ¼ cup frozen or fresh raspberries
- 3 tablespoons pea protein powder
- ¼ cup monk fruit sweetener
- 3 tablespoons almond milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons freeze-dried raspberries, crushed (for garnish)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Grease a donut pan thoroughly.
- Combine the almond flour, pea protein, baking powder, monk fruit sweetener, and xanthan gum in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl, whisk eggs into melted butter, adding them one at a time and whisking vigorously after each addition.
- Stir in the vanilla extract.
- Fold the wet ingredients into the dry mixture until just combined — do not overmix.
- Transfer the batter to a piping bag.
- Pipe into the donut cavities, flattening as needed.
- Bake the donuts for 10-12 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- Cool completely in pan before removing to a wire rack.
- To make the glaze, puree the raspberries in a food processor.
- Add the pea protein powder, monk fruit sweetener, almond milk, and vanilla extract, and process till smooth, adjusting the consistency as needed.
- Dip the cooled donut tops in the glaze.
- Immediately sprinkle with crushed freeze-dried raspberries.
- Set the donuts on a wire rack to allow the glaze to set completely, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|253
|Total Fat
|17.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|58.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|5.7 g
|Sodium
|183.0 mg
|Protein
|15.0 g
If I don't like pea protein, is there another protein powder I can use?
We admit it, pea protein powder isn't for everyone. It's a great, low-fat source of vegan protein, and it's naturally rich in amino acids. However, it also has a chalky texture and a rather pronounced flavor that not everyone loves. If you don't care about dairy-free protein powders, or you simply have a favorite protein powder that tastes good already in your cupboard, you can definitely sub the pea protein powder in these donuts for something else.
Whey protein isolate is one of the most common protein powders that many people use. It's also a great option for these donuts, as it provides a complete amino acid profile and has minimal carbs and fat. You can also add a bit of dried egg white protein, or sub one of the eggs for two egg whites. If you want to stick to plant-based protein, then we suggest hemp protein powder, which has a nice nutty flavor that will work well with the almond flour. When working with other protein sources, keep in mind that you may need to add more liquid or more flour to get the correct texture for the batter.
How long do these donuts keep, and can they be frozen?
Due to their high fat and liquid content, these donuts shouldn't be left out on the counter for long. Because of the fruit in the glaze, it can go moldy, and the flavor of the donuts themselves may become rancid. Instead, if you allow the donuts to cool down fully after baking and then refrigerate them in a sealed container, you'll be able to enjoy them for up to a week from the fridge.
But even better, these donuts keep great when frozen, which means you can prepare a big batch on the weekend to enjoy all week long. It's best to freeze the donuts before you glaze them, and keep the glaze on hand for when you're ready to enjoy them. Simply place the completely cooled, unglazed donuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until solid. When frozen, transfer the donuts to a freezer-safe container or heavy-duty freezer bag, separating layers with parchment paper to prevent sticking. To thaw, place the frozen donuts in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperature for about 2 hours.