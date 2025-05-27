These High-Protein Keto Donuts Are Sweet And Fluffy

While many of us follow different diets of varying strictness, we all get the occasional craving for something sweet. The good news is that these high-protein keto donuts will help quell that sweet tooth while still helping you hit your protein goals. The bad news? It might be hard to stick to just one.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, each of these donuts contains about 10-11 grams of protein and only 3-4 grams of carbs. And yet, these donuts are sweet, satisfying, and a pleasure to look at — not to mention, to have as a pick-me-up with your afternoon cup of coffee. They won't leave you feeling sluggish and they taste like a basket of fresh raspberries — tart and refreshing.

With just 30 minutes of work, you can make a batch of these high-protein donuts today, freeze them, and enjoy a sweet, protein-filled bite next time the craving hits. After all, no one wants to bake when they're already hankering for something delicious, and these donuts hit the spot in the morning with coffee, as an afternoon snack, or as a bright fruity dessert after a special meal.