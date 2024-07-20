Fudgy Keto Brownies Recipe

The keto diet has been around for quite some time, but has become more and more popular over the years for weight loss reasons. For those who don't know the specifics about this diet, the main factor revolves around consuming a low amount of carbs and a high amount of fat, something that will put your body into ketosis. Now, obviously the most important question you might have about the keto diet is whether or not you can still enjoy dessert, and the great news is that yes, you can. As long as you stick to specific types of desserts or ones that are designed to fit into the keto requirements, like these fudgy keto brownies from recipe developer Jessica Morone, then you can have your delicious treat and maintain your diet all in one go.

These brownies are adapted to the keto diet without losing any of the fudgy deliciousness that you normally get in a brownie. Instead of using regular wheat-based flour, these brownies use a mixture of almond flour and coconut flour, both of which are keto-approved flour substitutes. Rather than regular sugar, this recipe uses erythritol, which contains fewer calories than sugar and doesn't impact blood sugar levels. Essentially, with a few easy ingredient swaps, you can enjoy all of the goodness of a chocolatey brownie, because regardless of diet, no one should have to sacrifice dessert.