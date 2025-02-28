This tasty keto-friendly berry avocado smoothie is bursting with vitamins and minerals, so it's likely that you will want to have some ready to enjoy during the day. As the recipe uses frozen berries to help it achieve its wonderfully thick, chilled texture, it is at its absolute best when enjoyed freshly blended from the smoothie maker. It is possible to store this smoothie, appropriately covered, in the fridge for up to two days if you happen to have any leftovers. However, this will result in a change in the texture of the smoothie, as well as a potential loss of color and nutritional value. As well as this, the ingredients may separate, but this can be easily remedied with a simple stir, or, even better a quick refresher in your blender or smoothie machine.

If you are looking for more convenience with this keto-friendly smoothie recipe, it's a great idea to assemble small bags containing all the smoothie ingredients aside from the coconut milk and store these in the freezer. That way you can simply remove a bag when you want a smoothie, add the contents to your blender along with the milk, and your berry avocado smoothie will be ready to go quicker than you can say ketogenic!