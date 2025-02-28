Keto-Friendly Berry Avocado Smoothie
Following a specific diet can be recommended for a number of different reasons, and with the wealth of ingredients and recipes at our fingertips it has never been easier to adapt our diets according to our individual wants and needs. The ketogenic diet is centered around low-carbohydrate and high-fat foods, with the aim of holding the body in a long-term state of ketosis, meaning that the body burns fat instead of carbohydrates for fuel.
Whatever your reasons for following a ketogenic diet, this keto-friendly berry avocado smoothie, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is likely to become a regular recipe in your repertoire. Packed with vitamins and minerals, this smoothie uses a simple combination of avocado, spinach, frozen mixed berries, chia seeds, and unsweetened coconut milk, to create a super thick and filling beverage that is as flavorful as it is nutrient-dense. This recipe is easy to whip up in just a few minutes, so why not make this smoothie your new morning companion or enjoy it as a satisfying afternoon snack to see you through the day?
Gather the ingredients for this keto-friendly berry avocado smoothie
To begin this keto-friendly berry avocado smoothie, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want avocado, spinach, mixed frozen berries, chia seeds, and coconut milk. To keep this recipe strictly keto, make sure to use unsweetened coconut milk.
Step 1: Add avocado
Add the avocado to a smoothie maker.
Step 2: Add berries, spinach, and chia seeds
Top with the spinach, frozen berries, and chia seeds.
Step 3: Pour in coconut milk
Pour in the coconut milk.
Step 4: Blend the smoothie
Blend the smoothie for 20 to 30 seconds until smooth.
Step 5: Pour and enjoy
Pour into a glass and serve.
Keto-Friendly Berry Avocado Smoothie
This 5-ingredient keto-friendly smoothie combines avocado, frozen berries, and chia seeds for wholesome breakfast or snack, and it's ready in 5 minutes.
Ingredients
- Half an avocado
- ½ cup spinach, washed
- 1 cup mixed frozen berries
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- 1 cup coconut milk
Directions
- Add the avocado to a smoothie maker.
- Top with the spinach, frozen berries, and chia seeds.
- Pour in the coconut milk.
- Blend the smoothie for 20 to 30 seconds until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|713
|Total Fat
|64.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|45.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.0 g
|Total Sugars
|15.5 g
|Sodium
|50.4 mg
|Protein
|8.8 g
Can this smoothie recipe be made in advance?
This tasty keto-friendly berry avocado smoothie is bursting with vitamins and minerals, so it's likely that you will want to have some ready to enjoy during the day. As the recipe uses frozen berries to help it achieve its wonderfully thick, chilled texture, it is at its absolute best when enjoyed freshly blended from the smoothie maker. It is possible to store this smoothie, appropriately covered, in the fridge for up to two days if you happen to have any leftovers. However, this will result in a change in the texture of the smoothie, as well as a potential loss of color and nutritional value. As well as this, the ingredients may separate, but this can be easily remedied with a simple stir, or, even better a quick refresher in your blender or smoothie machine.
If you are looking for more convenience with this keto-friendly smoothie recipe, it's a great idea to assemble small bags containing all the smoothie ingredients aside from the coconut milk and store these in the freezer. That way you can simply remove a bag when you want a smoothie, add the contents to your blender along with the milk, and your berry avocado smoothie will be ready to go quicker than you can say ketogenic!
How can this keto-friendly smoothie be adapted?
While at first glance the keto diet may seem to be rather restrictive, there are still plenty of ingredient options available to you that can help you to enjoy a colorful diet full of variety. This smoothie recipe can be modified by using only one berry type in place of the frozen mixture; Strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries all work wonderfully. If you want to add a little more fruit to your blend, the following fruits can be added alongside the berries but should only be consumed in moderation when following the keto diet: melon, watermelon, and kiwi. For a refreshing tropical fruit finish, the star fruit is also surprisingly keto-friendly. To add more nutrients to your mix, why not try including some different vegetables such as zucchini, cucumber, or kale?
While the coconut milk in this smoothie recipe adds natural sweetness, it can be substituted for other keto-friendly milk alternatives. Almond milk, soy milk, and cashew milk all make great options, each adding its own unique finish to the beverage. Nut butters can add lots of flavor and protein to your drinks, and we recommend reaching for a creamy peanut butter or almond butter to pair with the other flavors in this recipe. Finally, unsweetened cocoa powder is surprisingly keto-compliant, and will add a plethora of health benefits along with a delicious chocolatey finish to your smoothie.