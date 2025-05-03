For A Protein-Packed Salad, Choose These 2 Types Of Nuts
The amazing versatility of salad means that you can prepare yours as light or hearty as desired. If you're looking to incorporate more affordable proteins into your diet, there are a number of plant-based options to add both a satisfying crunch and wholesome nutritional value to your next salad. Of these plant-based ingredients, peanuts and almonds are among the best nuts to eat, particularly for a protein-rich diet. Either in separate salads or with their powers combined, peanuts and almonds can fit into a variety of salad recipes across a spectrum of different cuisines.
One quarter cup serving of raw peanuts contains more than nine grams of protein, while the same serving of almonds contains approximately seven grams. What's more, the nuts make a delightful addition to your salads, whether roasted, raw, or seasoned. You can chop, sliver, or put in whole portions of the nuts depending on your specific recipe and ideal presentation. While there are plenty of salads that already call for either peanuts or almonds in the ingredients, you can easily add them to any of your favorite recipes in any form you like.
Preparing a salad with peanuts and almonds
Dishes like Chinese Kung Pao chicken or Thai noodles use a generous portion of either chopped or whole peanuts in their recipes. Draw inspiration from Asian cuisine with a teriyaki crunch chicken salad recipe or Thai quinoa salad to easily incorporate these protein-rich nuts into the mix. You can also make a delectable, finely chopped salad using a cup of peanuts, kale, cabbage, and peppers dressed with a peanut vinaigrette for extra flavor. Get creative and find what tastes are the most satisfying to you.
Additionally, you can use roasted almonds to give your salads a bold crunch that also brings a hearty portion of protein to the table. Boost the taste and texture of your salad with a simple mix of crumbled feta cheese, romaine lettuce, and slivers of roasted almonds, tossed with a tangy garlic vinaigrette. Anywhere from one half to a full cup of almonds also makes a great addition to a spinach salad, pairing nicely with fresh fruits such as apples and strawberries. The crunch makes an ideal counter to the tender fruits and wilted spinach leaves.