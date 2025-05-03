For A Protein-Packed Salad, Choose These 2 Types Of Nuts

The amazing versatility of salad means that you can prepare yours as light or hearty as desired. If you're looking to incorporate more affordable proteins into your diet, there are a number of plant-based options to add both a satisfying crunch and wholesome nutritional value to your next salad. Of these plant-based ingredients, peanuts and almonds are among the best nuts to eat, particularly for a protein-rich diet. Either in separate salads or with their powers combined, peanuts and almonds can fit into a variety of salad recipes across a spectrum of different cuisines.

One quarter cup serving of raw peanuts contains more than nine grams of protein, while the same serving of almonds contains approximately seven grams. What's more, the nuts make a delightful addition to your salads, whether roasted, raw, or seasoned. You can chop, sliver, or put in whole portions of the nuts depending on your specific recipe and ideal presentation. While there are plenty of salads that already call for either peanuts or almonds in the ingredients, you can easily add them to any of your favorite recipes in any form you like.