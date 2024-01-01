Use Roasted Almonds To Give Your Salads A Bold Crunch

Salads come in all shapes and sizes, from a refreshing Tuscan kale and cranberry salad to a warming roasted eggplant and lentil salad. These vegetable-dense bowls are a delicious and nutritious way to start a meal and can often be a meal all on their own — if you add the right ingredients. Adding crunchy, tasty roasted almonds offers one way to elevate your salad from plain greens to a more texturally satisfying dish.

Almonds bring a lot of desirable traits to a dish. They have a nutty, subtly sweet flavor that becomes even better when roasted, and they are full of hearty fats that will keep you full and energized. Perhaps the biggest benefit they bring to the table is their irresistible crunch. When meals contain a crunchy element, it scratches an evolutionary itch in our brains that tells us we are eating fresh, high-quality food and makes the experience more enjoyable. As such, tossing almonds into your salad doesn't just compensate for any soggy leaves or soft cheese; it will also meet a biological urge that helps you feel like you have had a good meal.