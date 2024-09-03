This teriyaki chicken crunch salad recipe offers a fresh twist on traditional chicken salads, combining Asian-inspired flavors with a satisfying crunch. With just a few ingredients and a homemade peanut dressing, this salad will have you saying goodbye to expensive takeout and hello to fresh, delicious, and filling homemade dinner salads.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, what makes this salad taste better than any restaurant dish is the use of juicy, scrumptious chicken thighs. Marinated in homemade teriyaki sauce and cooked on a blistering hot pan, these chicken strips add protein and flavor to this otherwise simple salad. You can dice them or shred them, but any way you slice it, you might find yourself mopping up your plate to catch any errant drip of sauce.

Paired with a crunchy colorful mix of blanched broccoli, julienned carrots, and shredded cabbage and topped with creamy peanut dressing, this recipe balances nutritious ingredients with punchy flavors, making it both satisfying and delicious. And what's even better is that it tastes just as good the next day. So who's up for meal prep salad?