How To Easily Shred Cabbage And Never Buy The Bagged Stuff Again

Shredded cabbage is the unsung hero of the vegetable world. Unlike lettuce, white cabbage stays crisp even when coated in a heavy dressing, red cabbage lends coleslaw a colorful crunch, and the frilly edges of a Napa cabbage make a simple savory pancake look gosh darn pretty. However, cutting through a huge head of this cruciferous king can be a mission unless you have a particularly large kitchen knife that you can put your back into. This is why it's easier to succumb to the convenience of pre-shredded bags of cabbage that are table-ready and don't need to be rinsed. Unfortunately these bags are expensive and are often sold in large sized packs. For a speedier, cheaper, and neater option, try shredding your cabbage with a mandoline slicer. This kitchen gadget makes shredding even the biggest cabbage an effortless process with little clean up afterward.

While the classic method of slicing cabbage thinly with a sharp knife works, it's time-consuming and messy, especially if you're prepping a double batch of sauerkraut. It's also unlikely that you'll be able to shred the cabbage into even strands that have a uniform thickness, even if you portion it out into quarters first by cutting through the fibrous core.