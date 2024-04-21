14 Easy And Delicious Red Cabbage Recipes

Red cabbage doesn't often stand center stage in the kitchen, but that only makes it all the more versatile of an ingredient. As you'll quickly discover from this list, red cabbage is most commonly used as a slaw or in salads and is more commonly associated with Asian dishes — though it's far from exclusive.

How a dish looks is surprisingly important, and red cabbage provides great visuals for any meal thanks to its bright purple color. But looks aren't everything; red cabbage is also cherished for its crunchy mouthfeel, which works well both raw and cooked. It can get a little fibrous if served fully raw, but a little citrus is often enough to soften it up.

Of course, we can't forget how well red cabbage handles fermentation, which is why both sauerkraut and kimchi make good use of the stuff. Red cabbage is rarely ever cooked, though that is a perfectly fine way to enjoy it. Stir-fries and other veggie medley-type dishes are more typical for this. These 16 recipes showcase a wide range of what red cabbage is capable of and highlight its more typical uses, but it's far from a definitive list. There are quite a few side dishes here but there are also plenty of main courses in the second half to try out. The main courses tend to use red cabbage as a supplemental ingredient, which highlights the protein source, while the side plates often feature the cabbage more prominently.