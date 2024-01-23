Gaji Mari (Korean-Style Eggplant Rolls) Recipe

If you gravitate toward fresh vegetables, there are a number of traditional Korean dishes that incorporate a wide range of vegetables, contributing to the overall balance and healthfulness of the cuisine. Gaji Mari, a rolled eggplant dish, is a popular Korean side dish made from thinly sliced and seasoned eggplant that is rolled into cylindrical shapes around other raw vegetables. The dish is characterized by its visually appealing presentation and savory flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My favorite thing about this recipe is that you can throw it together in a short amount of time, and it makes a delicious snack. It's also a great way to encourage kids to eat more vegetables. Anything rolled up and served with a dipping sauce is extra appealing to children." Keep reading to learn how to whip up this tasty Korean snack or side dish. It just might be your new favorite way to enjoy eggplant.