Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

BBQ Mushroom Sandwich With Carrot-Apple Slaw And Homemade Aioli Recipe

BBQ mushroom and slaw sandwich Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye/

Finding new and delicious vegetarian sandwich options can be a bit of a challenge at times; cheese and tomato, anyone? The fact is, vegetarian diets often have a bad reputation for being boring and bland, but that doesn't need to be the case. Vegetarian dishes can be exciting and creative: packed full of flavor as well as nutrients.

This BBQ mushroom sandwich with carrot-apple slaw and homemade aioli, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a real flavor-fest of a dish. Portobello mushrooms are shredded before being oven-baked and mixed with a barbecue sauce, to make a rich, smoky, and saucy sandwich filling. This is paired with a fresh and crisp carrot-apple slaw to add both flavor and crunch. The sandwich is finished off with a thick, garlicky homemade aioli that can be whipped up in just a few minutes. Once you serve this sandwich, there won't be any further questions about whether vegetarian options are lacking in flavor! So whether you choose to follow a strict vegetarian diet, or simply wish to find new and exciting vegetarian recipes to cut down on your meat intake, this sandwich won't leave you wanting.

Gather the ingredients for this BBQ mushroom sandwich with carrot-apple slaw and homemade aioli recipe

BBQ mushroom slaw sandwich ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this BBQ mushroom sandwich with carrot-apple slaw and homemade aioli recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the homemade aioli, you will want egg yolks, garlic, Dijon mustard, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. For the carrot-apple slaw, you will need carrot, apple, red cabbage, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, more lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. For the rest of the sandwich, you will want portobello mushrooms, barbecue sauce, hamburger buns or sliced bread, and gem lettuce.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

preheating an oven Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 2: Begin the aioli

egg yolks and crushed garlic Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To make the aioli, add the egg yolks, crushed garlic, and 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard to a bowl and whisk well.

Step 3: Whisk in the olive oil

pouring olive oil into aioli Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Very slowly drizzle 1 cup of olive oil into the bowl, whisking continually. Continue to slowly incorporate the oil until it is all combined and a thick garlicky sauce has formed.

Step 4: Whisk in lemon and salt

homemade aioli in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Whisk in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

Step 5: Store the aioli in the fridge

homemade aioli in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Transfer the aioli to the fridge until you are ready to serve the sandwiches.

Step 6: Begin the carrot-apple slaw

bowl with grated slaw ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To make the carrot-apple slaw, in a large bowl, combine the grated carrot, apple, and red cabbage.

Step 7: Make the slaw dressing

slaw dressing in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 8: Mix the slaw

carrot-apple slaw in bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the dressing to the carrot and apple slaw and mix well. Store in the fridge until ready to serve the sandwiches.

Step 9: Prepare the mushrooms

portobello mushrooms on chopping board Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To make the BBQ mushroom filling, scrape out the brown gills inside of the mushrooms and discard.

Step 10: Shred the mushrooms

bowl with shredded mushrooms Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Use a fork to shred the mushrooms.

Step 11: Bake the shredded mushrooms

shredded mushrooms in oven tray Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the shredded mushrooms on a baking tray, coat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and bake for 15 minutes until wilting and starting to brown.

Step 12: Coat the mushrooms with BBQ sauce

BBQ shredded mushrooms in tray Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the mushrooms from the oven and coat with the barbecue sauce before returning to the oven for another 10 minutes.

Step 13: Assemble the sandwiches

BBQ mushroom and slaw sandwich Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Take the mushrooms out of the oven and stack the sandwiches on buns with the homemade aioli, lettuce, BBQ mushroom filling, carrot-apple slaw, and more aioli, before serving.

How can this BBQ mushroom sandwich with carrot-apple slaw and homemade aioli be adapted?

BBQ mushroom and slaw sandwich Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Sandwiches are one of those meals that are very simple to adapt depending on what you have in the cupboards at home, what your taste preferences are, and whether you need to consider any dietary needs. To make this BBQ mushroom sandwich for a gluten-free diet, simply swap out the bread or buns you use to serve the dish with a gluten-free variety. You may also need to check that the barbecue sauce is gluten-free to ensure it's safe for those with allergies. To make the sandwich completely plant-based, use a vegan mayonnaise in place of the aioli or dress the slaw with a simple vinaigrette. 

If you are unable to find portobello mushrooms to make the BBQ mushroom filling, you can use oyster mushrooms in much the same way. Similarly, any of the ingredients for the carrot-apple slaw can easily be substituted with another fresh vegetable to add crunch. Some good options are bell peppers, fennel, cauliflower, scallions, or radishes. To make life a little easier, you can always use a store-bought slaw or even a store-bought aioli sauce; it won't taste as fresh, but you might save yourself an aching arm from all that whisking!

How can this BBQ mushroom sandwich with carrot-apple slaw and homemade aioli be stored?

BBQ mushroom and slaw sandwich Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Each component of this BBQ mushroom sandwich recipe can be made in advance and stored, making it a great option for quick packed lunches throughout the week. To store the aioli and the carrot-apple slaw, simply whip them up and then transfer them to airtight containers and store them in the fridge for up to 3 days. To store the BBQ mushroom sandwich filling, it is important to wait for it to cool completely before similarly transferring it to an airtight container and storing it in the fridge for up to 3 days.

We recommend storing the components separately until you assemble your sandwich to maximize the freshness of the meal and to make sure your bread doesn't get soggy. However, it is possible to assemble your sandwich and wrap it well, to take out and enjoy as a packed lunch on the go. However you choose to enjoy your sandwiches, it is important to note that this dish isn't freezable.

BBQ Mushroom Sandwich With Carrot-Apple Slaw And Homemade Aioli Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
For this tasty and satisfying vegetarian sandwich, shredded BBQ Portobello mushrooms are topped with a crisp carrot-apple slaw and a thick, garlicky aioli.
Prep Time
40
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
Servings
4
Servings
BBQ mushroom and slaw sandwich
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 egg yolks, room temperature
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 teaspoons Dijon mustard, divided
  • 1 cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 3 teaspoons lemon juice, divided
  • 1 cup grated carrot
  • 1 cup grated apple
  • 1 cup grated or finely sliced red cabbage
  • 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 pound portobello mushrooms
  • ½ cup barbecue sauce
  • 4 hamburger buns or 8 pieces of sliced bread
  • 1 small gem lettuce
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.
  2. To make the aioli, add the egg yolks, crushed garlic, and 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard to a bowl and whisk well.
  3. Very slowly drizzle 1 cup of olive oil into the bowl, whisking continually. Continue to slowly incorporate the oil until it is all combined and a thick garlicky sauce has formed.
  4. Whisk in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and a pinch of salt.
  5. Transfer the aioli to the fridge until you are ready to serve the sandwiches.
  6. To make the carrot-apple slaw, in a large bowl, combine the grated carrot, apple, and red cabbage.
  7. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper, to taste.
  8. Add the dressing to the carrot and apple slaw and mix well. Store in the fridge until ready to serve the sandwiches.
  9. To make the BBQ mushroom filling, scrape out the brown gills inside of the mushrooms and discard.
  10. Use a fork to shred the mushrooms.
  11. Place the shredded mushrooms on a baking tray, coat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and bake for 15 minutes until wilting and starting to brown.
  12. Remove the mushrooms from the oven and coat with the barbecue sauce before returning to the oven for another 10 minutes.
  13. Take the mushrooms out of the oven and stack the sandwiches on buns with the homemade aioli, lettuce, BBQ mushroom filling, carrot-apple slaw, and more aioli, before serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 912
Total Fat 76.4 g
Saturated Fat 11.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 78.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 51.5 g
Dietary Fiber 5.4 g
Total Sugars 23.1 g
Sodium 923.2 mg
Protein 9.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended