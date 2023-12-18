BBQ Mushroom Sandwich With Carrot-Apple Slaw And Homemade Aioli Recipe

Finding new and delicious vegetarian sandwich options can be a bit of a challenge at times; cheese and tomato, anyone? The fact is, vegetarian diets often have a bad reputation for being boring and bland, but that doesn't need to be the case. Vegetarian dishes can be exciting and creative: packed full of flavor as well as nutrients.

This BBQ mushroom sandwich with carrot-apple slaw and homemade aioli, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a real flavor-fest of a dish. Portobello mushrooms are shredded before being oven-baked and mixed with a barbecue sauce, to make a rich, smoky, and saucy sandwich filling. This is paired with a fresh and crisp carrot-apple slaw to add both flavor and crunch. The sandwich is finished off with a thick, garlicky homemade aioli that can be whipped up in just a few minutes. Once you serve this sandwich, there won't be any further questions about whether vegetarian options are lacking in flavor! So whether you choose to follow a strict vegetarian diet, or simply wish to find new and exciting vegetarian recipes to cut down on your meat intake, this sandwich won't leave you wanting.