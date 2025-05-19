The 3 Most Affordable Nuts And Seeds To Eat For Maximum Protein

Nut and seeds are proof that eating healthy and getting your protein can be both affordable and delicious. Whether you are snacking on them, adding them to a salad, or grinding them into spreads and dips, most of us would be eating nuts and seeds for their wonderful crunch and flavor alone. But they are also nutrient-dense foods that are high in essential vitamins and things like fiber and magnesium. This makes them a filling source of calories that you really can feel good about eating. And one of their best nutritional gifts is as a source of plant-based protein. If you are trying to eat less meat or just don't feel like shelling out for sliced steak on salad, nuts are a fantastic alternative way to get the protein that your body needs. But the cost of different nuts and seeds can range quite widely, and the nutrient content of individual nuts is pretty diverse as well. So which nuts and seeds provide the best mix of high protein and low cost?

Well the good news here is that the nuts and seeds with the highest levels of protein are also some of the most affordable. Three of the four options with the highest protein per ounce serving are pumpkin seeds, peanuts, and almonds, with eight, seven, and six grams of protein respectively. Other types of nuts like pistachios are close, while popular choices like hazelnuts, cashews and walnuts are certainly healthy, but a little less protein dense.