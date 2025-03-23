Egg White Vs Egg Yolk: Which Has More Protein?

Egg whites have become immensely popular as an individual protein source, separated from the yolks. When you're turning them into egg white breakfast cups in the morning, you're likely doing so to increase your protein intake. Most of us assume, or have been told, that egg whites simply contain more protein than the yolks, but is that the most accurate truth? It depends. If we're looking at a whole egg, it's correct that you will find (slightly) more protein in the white than in the yolk. However, when we're only looking at the mass of the two individual egg parts, yolks have far more protein per 100 grams.

According to Egg Info, the whites have about 11 grams of protein per 100 grams. Yolks, on the other hand, have slightly more than 16 grams of protein per 100 grams, therefore containing more of it when we consider mass alone. That said, within one individual egg, we'll find about 4 grams of protein in the white and only 2.5 grams of protein in the yolk. The reason for that is that a single egg usually contains less yolk than white, which is why egg whites are preferred as a source of protein. But there is another, perhaps a bigger reason, that has to do with the nutritional composition of the two.