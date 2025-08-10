Our 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Are Naturally Sweet

When it comes to planning a breakfast or a brunch, there's no better treat than freshly cooked pancakes straight from the pan. But sometimes the idea of gathering, measuring, and mixing all the necessary ingredients seems a little daunting first thing in the morning. Our 3-ingredient banana pancakes recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives you a simple, nutritious, and, most importantly, delicious way to start your day.

If you've got any bananas that are slowly turning brown in your fruit basket, they will be perfect for adding loads of natural sweetness to this American breakfast favorite, meaning there's no need to reach for the sugar bowl to make these pancakes sweet. All you need to do is mash up the bananas, whisk them with some eggs and oat flour, and then you're ready to get the frying pan out. Ready in under 20 minutes, these 3-ingredient banana pancakes make the perfect breakfast for adults and children alike. Enjoy them with your toppings of choice or snack on them as they are to enjoy their subtle fruity, nutty sweetness. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make these 3-ingredient banana pancakes in the comfort of your own kitchen.