Our 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Are Naturally Sweet
When it comes to planning a breakfast or a brunch, there's no better treat than freshly cooked pancakes straight from the pan. But sometimes the idea of gathering, measuring, and mixing all the necessary ingredients seems a little daunting first thing in the morning. Our 3-ingredient banana pancakes recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives you a simple, nutritious, and, most importantly, delicious way to start your day.
If you've got any bananas that are slowly turning brown in your fruit basket, they will be perfect for adding loads of natural sweetness to this American breakfast favorite, meaning there's no need to reach for the sugar bowl to make these pancakes sweet. All you need to do is mash up the bananas, whisk them with some eggs and oat flour, and then you're ready to get the frying pan out. Ready in under 20 minutes, these 3-ingredient banana pancakes make the perfect breakfast for adults and children alike. Enjoy them with your toppings of choice or snack on them as they are to enjoy their subtle fruity, nutty sweetness. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make these 3-ingredient banana pancakes in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for this 3-ingredient banana pancakes recipe
To begin this 3-ingredient banana pancakes recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will only need 3 simple items: eggs, oat flour, and bananas. For the perfect pancakes, you should ideally use bananas that are very ripe, as they will add heaps of natural sweetness to the mix.
Step 1: Mash the bananas
Mash the bananas with a fork until mostly smooth.
Step 2: Crack the eggs
Break the eggs into a bowl.
Step 3: Whisk the eggs
Whisk the eggs until well mixed.
Step 4: Combine the eggs and banana
Whisk the mashed bananas into the eggs.
Step 5: Add oat flour
Add the oat flour to the egg and banana mixture.
Step 6: Mix the pancake batter
Mix to form the pancake batter.
Step 7: Heat a pan
Heat a lightly oiled pan to a medium heat.
Step 8: Add a scoop of batter
Add roughly ¼ cup of pancake mixture to the pan for each pancake, making sure not to crowd the pan.
Step 9: Cook the pancakes
Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on one side until the top has bubbles and the bottom easily lifts free.
Step 10: Flip the pancake
Flip the pancakes and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes on the other side.
Step 11: Serve the pancakes
Repeat the process until all the batter has been used, and serve immediately.
What pairs well with banana pancakes?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|158
|Total Fat
|11.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|77.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|31.1 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g
How can this banana pancakes recipe be embellished?
This 3-ingredient banana pancake recipe is great in of itself, and will reliably help you to cook up great pancakes every time. However, there are also plenty of simple ways you can tweak and upgrade this recipe to keep things interesting. For a super simple addition that will add a different finish to these pancakes, you can add a dash of vanilla extract to the batter, as well as a sprinkling of cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice mix, which all pair wonderfully with the sweetness of the banana. You can never go wrong with adding more fruit to your pancake batter, so why not fold in some fresh blueberries or raspberries for a burst of color and berry flavor? To kick the sweetness up a notch or two, you can mix in some chocolate chips for the classic chocolate and banana pairing — a great option for a special occasion.
If you are looking for some ways to make your breakfast more nutritious, swirl some peanut or almond butter through the mixture to add more protein, or you can simply add a scoop of protein powder to the batter. Mixing chia seeds or ground flaxseed through the batter is another way to give yourself a health boost, and is an easy way to incorporate these nutritional powerhouses into your diet.
What can be used in place of oat flour?
This recipe for 3-ingredient banana pancakes calls for oat flour, which is a great and simple way to add more nutrients into your diet. It is high in protein and complex carbs, as well as being low-fat and naturally gluten-free, and it also adds a light nutty sweetness to these pancakes whilst helping bind everything together. If you aren't sure where to get your hands on some oat flour, you can easily make it at home by blitzing whole oats in a food processor until finely ground.
However, oat flour isn't your only option when making these banana pancakes, so if you would prefer to reach for a different kind of flour, there are several alternatives available to you. All-purpose flour will work wonderfully in this recipe and produce a slightly lighter pancake, and whole wheat flour will work well too, with the additional benefit of added nutrients, though the pancakes will be slightly denser. Other options are almond flour and buckwheat flour, both of which are naturally gluten-free and will produce fiber and protein-rich pancakes with a nutty flavor.