13 Types Of Flour And How They Affect Homemade Cakes

There's a well-worn saying in the culinary world — "Cooking is an art, baking is a science." That isn't to say that cooking doesn't involve a fair amount of science, just that it leaves more room for error and experimentation. It also doesn't mean baking doesn't allow for creativity, but that it requires a lot more precision and in-depth knowledge to perfect. A key example of this is flour, a key component in the vast majority of cake recipes.

While there are flour-free cakes, flour is critical because it provides baked goods with structure. The most common type is made from milling wheat, but there are many different kinds of flour. The term can refer to most powders created by grinding raw grains, nuts, roots, beans, or seeds. Every flour can have different properties depending on what it's made from, how it's milled, and how it's been treated. They can have varying levels of protein, starch, and gluten, which impact how they absorb moisture, fat, and sugar. These make a notable difference to the final texture of your cake, so you may need to change your flour depending on the recipe. As a home baker, I've experimented widely with different types of flour, using knowledge I've learned over almost two decades in the restaurant industry. I wouldn't consider myself a world-class baker, but I have been fortunate enough to work alongside a few, and today I'm going to share what I've learned about how different types of flour affect homemade cakes.