A Dash Of Semolina Is Gordon Ramsay's Secret To Crispier Roast Potatoes

If there's any celebrity chef out there who would know how to do a proper roast-inspired potato, it's chef Gordon Ramsay. The hallmarks of a good Sunday roast potato are a tender, fluffy interior and an addictively crispy exterior. Gordon Ramsay achieves this delectable texture by using a secret ingredient: semolina. Semolina is a type of flour that is made from durum wheat. It is traditionally used to make pasta dough due to its high levels of gluten in the flour. It is a bright yellow color and feels coarser than other flours.

The semolina not only creates a delectable crunch on the skin of the potatoes, but it also absorbs the excess moisture from the potatoes as they cook, so you won't have to worry about your potatoes getting a gummy, watery texture on the inside. Instead, it leaves behind a light, airy texture that's perfect as a side dish for your next roast. Semolina flour is also described as having a light, nutty flavor to it. When used for roast potatoes, this gentle, nutty flavor brings a subtle warmth to the dish and pairs excellently with any herbs you may use on the potatoes.