These Key Lime Pie Bars Are The Ultimate High-Protein Dessert
If you love the zesty tang of key lime pie but want something a little easier to serve and a touch more casual, these high-protein key lime pie bars from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn are just the solution. Each bite of one of these bars features a smooth and creamy base with the fresh brightness of lime, and a simple graham cracker crust that gives you a satisfying crunch. These bars are refreshingly light yet packed with protein thanks to the silken tofu and soy milk that blend in seamlessly. Elegant enough for a fancy brunch but simple enough for potlucks, pool parties, or just dessert for the family, these high-protein key lime bars are highly versatile and delicious every time.
There's a lot to love about these bars, but Hahn especially appreciates just how nutrient-dense they are without necessarily tasting like it. "I love sneaking nutrition benefits into desserts without anyone knowing," she says. "These key lime bars are so delicious and full of wholesome ingredients."
Gather the ingredients for high-protein key lime bars
To make this recipe, head to the produce aisle and grab some fresh limes. Then pick up the basics of the key lime bar filling: silken tofu, soy milk, and coconut cream. You might have the pantry staples that you'll need in your kitchen, so check for coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, corn starch, and salt. Finally, for the crust, you'll need graham crackers.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a baking dish
Line a 9x9-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Step 3: Combine graham cracker crumbs, coconut oil, and syrup
In a medium bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, melted coconut oil, and 1 tablespoon maple syrup.
Step 4: Press the crust into the pan and bake
Press the graham cracker mixture evenly into the bottom of the pan to form a crust. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until lightly golden, then remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add key lime bar filling ingredients to blender
In a blender, combine the tofu, soy milk, coconut cream, lime juice, zest, the remaining maple syrup, vanilla, cornstarch, and salt.
Step 6: Blend until smooth
Blend until completely smooth.
Step 7: Pour key lime bar filling into crust and bake
Pour the filling over the crust. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the center is mostly set and barely jiggles.
Step 8: Let the bars cool, then refrigerate to set
Let cool for 30 minutes, cover, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours (or overnight) until fully firm.
Step 9: Cut into the key lime pie bars and garnish with lime zest
Cut into bars and garnish with fresh lime slices and zest.
Pairs well with high-protein key lime pie bars
What are tips for making key lime pie bars?
There are several tips to ensure that your lime bars come out perfectly. The tofu and soy milk are key ingredients here to achieve a creamy texture and yield a high-protein bar. Make sure you are using silken tofu, which cannot be substituted with firm or extra firm tofu. When purchasing soy milk, choose one that is labelled as unsweetened and without any added flavor so that your bars don't turn out too sweet.
Lining the baking dish with parchment paper is key so that the crust does not stick to the pan, so don't skip this step. When you are pressing the crust into the bottom of the pan, use something like a kitchen mallet or the back of a measuring cup to press the graham cracker crumbs firmly to the bottom. This will prevent the crust from crumbling after baking. If you have the time, let the bars chill in the fridge overnight. This will give them the firmest set and keep them together nicely.
What is silken tofu and what else can I use it for?
Silken tofu differs from other types of tofu, like extra or super firm, in various ways. For starters, it has a high water content and is very soft and smooth. Silken tofu is undrained and unpressed with a custard-like texture. It can be shelf-stable, so you might not find it in the refrigerated section of the store. Silken tofu is very versatile and can be used in sweet or savory dishes, and you can even just eat it as-is, perhaps topped off with a drizzle of soy sauce and some sesame seeds.
The beauty of silken tofu is that it breaks down super easily and has a very neutral flavor profile. For an easy and quick chocolate pudding, add silken tofu to a blender with cocoa powder or cacao powder, maple syrup, and vanilla, or make this chocolate caramel tofu mousse. Silken tofu is often used for vegan cheesecake or pie filling, and can be blended with peanut butter and sweetener for a delicious fruit dip or frosting. For savory dishes it's typically used in miso soup, it can be an egg substitute in quiche or scrambles, and it's great in this silken tofu soba noodle salad. It's also perfect for creamy sauces and salad dressings. And, of course, it's great for adding a protein boost to desserts, like in this recipe where it adds quite the protein bulk to the key lime pie bars without sacrificing any sweet, zesty flavor.