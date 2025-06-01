These Key Lime Pie Bars Are The Ultimate High-Protein Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love the zesty tang of key lime pie but want something a little easier to serve and a touch more casual, these high-protein key lime pie bars from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn are just the solution. Each bite of one of these bars features a smooth and creamy base with the fresh brightness of lime, and a simple graham cracker crust that gives you a satisfying crunch. These bars are refreshingly light yet packed with protein thanks to the silken tofu and soy milk that blend in seamlessly. Elegant enough for a fancy brunch but simple enough for potlucks, pool parties, or just dessert for the family, these high-protein key lime bars are highly versatile and delicious every time.

There's a lot to love about these bars, but Hahn especially appreciates just how nutrient-dense they are without necessarily tasting like it. "I love sneaking nutrition benefits into desserts without anyone knowing," she says. "These key lime bars are so delicious and full of wholesome ingredients."