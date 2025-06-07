The High-Protein Chili Recipe You'll Eat All Week

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever been involved in the world of fitness and nutrition, you know how important it is to incorporate protein into your diet. Protein not only helps build and maintain muscle, but also helps grow hair, build antibodies and enzymes, and repair connective tissue. And while, yes, there is such a thing as too much protein, it's hard to eat enough to get there. It doesn't hurt to prioritize protein in your diet, whether you're a high-performance athlete or just looking to be the strongest and most energetic version of yourself.

Incorporating high amounts of protein into a standard diet can often involve some help from powders and supplements. The truth is, though, that most diets can thrive on the protein found in food alone. There are many ingredients that have way more protein that you realize, including some fruits, starchy veg, and even certain types of pasta. This high protein turkey-quinoa chili recipe, written with Michelle McGlinn, incorporates protein-packed ingredients like turkey, quinoa, 2 kinds of beans, Greek yogurt, and pumpkin seeds to deliver a delicious, protein-powder-free meal loaded with enough protein to help hit your daily goals — whatever those may be.