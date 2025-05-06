Our BBQ Chicken Bowl Is The Protein Packed Lunch You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Life is busy for most of us, and amidst the seemingly never ending responsibilities of adulthood, it can be a challenge to make sure we consume a balanced diet on a daily basis. Protein is a key component to a healthy diet, aiding in keeping a wide variety of bodily functions running smoothly. So, naturally, incorporating high-protein ingredients into your daily diet is important for optimal functioning, as well as leaving you feeling full and satisfied.

This easy BBQ chicken protein bowl recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a simple and speedy way to inject a large dose of protein into your day. Ready in just 30 minutes, this protein bowl uses quinoa as its grain base. With 8 grams of protein per cup, along with a load of other vitamins and minerals, quinoa is considered to be a superfood with good reason. Broiled and shredded barbecue chicken is served alongside the quinoa for a big hit of protein, and the bowl is fully loaded with kidney beans, avocado, red cabbage, and pumpkin seeds. To pair with the smokey barbecue flavors of the chicken, the bowl receives a final drizzle of high-protein Greek-yogurt based Alabama white sauce.