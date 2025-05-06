Our BBQ Chicken Bowl Is The Protein Packed Lunch You Need
Life is busy for most of us, and amidst the seemingly never ending responsibilities of adulthood, it can be a challenge to make sure we consume a balanced diet on a daily basis. Protein is a key component to a healthy diet, aiding in keeping a wide variety of bodily functions running smoothly. So, naturally, incorporating high-protein ingredients into your daily diet is important for optimal functioning, as well as leaving you feeling full and satisfied.
This easy BBQ chicken protein bowl recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a simple and speedy way to inject a large dose of protein into your day. Ready in just 30 minutes, this protein bowl uses quinoa as its grain base. With 8 grams of protein per cup, along with a load of other vitamins and minerals, quinoa is considered to be a superfood with good reason. Broiled and shredded barbecue chicken is served alongside the quinoa for a big hit of protein, and the bowl is fully loaded with kidney beans, avocado, red cabbage, and pumpkin seeds. To pair with the smokey barbecue flavors of the chicken, the bowl receives a final drizzle of high-protein Greek-yogurt based Alabama white sauce.
Gather the ingredients for this easy BBQ chicken protein bowl recipe
For the protein bowl itself, you will want chicken breasts, olive oil, barbecue seasoning, quinoa, barbecue sauce, kidney beans, avocado, red cabbage, and pumpkin seeds. For the Alabama white sauce, you will need Greek yogurt, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, sea salt, and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to high.
Step 2: Line baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and top it with a grill tray.
Step 3: Season the chicken
Coat the chicken breasts in olive oil and barbecue seasoning.
Step 4: Broil the chicken
Place chicken breasts onto grill tray and then transfer to the oven. Broil for 7 to 8 minutes.
Step 5: Flip and broil the chicken some more
Remove from the oven and flip the chicken breasts, then return to the oven and broil for another 7 to 8 minutes, until cooked through.
Step 6: Boil water
Meanwhile, bring a medium-sized pot of water to a boil.
Step 7: Cook the quinoa
Add the quinoa to the boiling water and cook according to package instructions. Drain and set aside once cooked.
Step 8: Begin the Alabama white sauce
Make the Alabama white sauce: To a bowl, add the Greek yogurt, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper.
Step 9: Mix to form white sauce
Mix well and set aside.
Step 10: Shred the chicken
Shred or slice the still-hot chicken breasts.
Step 11: Add barbecue sauce
Mix the shredded chicken with the barbecue sauce.
Step 12: Assemble the protein bowls
To assemble the protein bowls, divide the quinoa, kidney beans, avocado, red cabbage, and shredded barbecue chicken between two bowls.
Step 13: Drizzle on sauce and serve the protein bowls
Top with a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based Alabama white sauce and some pumpkin seeds before serving.
What to serve with easy BBQ chicken protein bowls
Ingredients
- For the protein bowl
- 2 medium skinless chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 heaping teaspoon barbecue seasoning
- ⅔ cup quinoa
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 (14-ounce) can kidney beans, drained
- 1 medium avocado, sliced
- 1 cup red cabbage, shredded
- 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
- For the Greek yogurt Alabama white sauce
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ⅓ teaspoon garlic powder
- ⅓ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,172
|Total Fat
|41.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|208.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|110.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|21.5 g
|Total Sugars
|31.7 g
|Sodium
|1,783.1 mg
|Protein
|90.7 g
How can I customize this chicken protein bowl?
This chicken protein bowl is one of the simplest dishes to customize, and you can supplement or switch it up according to your personal preferences and whatever you might have hanging around in the fridge. Rye uses quinoa as the base for this bowl recipe, but if you fancy something a little different, both lentils and chickpeas offer a different protein-rich base for this chicken bowl, and can be enjoyed by themselves or mixed with different kinds of beans for a real protein punch. Cottage cheese is another great protein-packed ingredient that you could add into this bowl, simply as a dollop to help add an extra creamy boost to the mix.
The salad elements of this barbecue chicken protein bowl are also important to yielding a balanced bowl. Edamame, spinach, peas, and kale all offer some added greenery, with edamame in particular also packing a protein punch. Finally, don't hold back on the seeds if you are looking for ample protein in your diet. Pumpkin seeds are a great option, but hemp seeds or sunflower seeds are also great protein rich additions to this salad, and will add variety to your daily nutritional intake.
What can I do with leftover protein bowl ingredients or Alabama white sauce?
If you happen to have any elements left over from this protein bowl, there are plenty of ways you can use them up. Any of the components of the protein bowl — the chicken, quinoa, kidney beans, avocado, cabbage, and pumpkin seeds — can be repurposed in a sandwich or a wrap. Alternatively, these ingredients make for a delicious side salad to enjoy along with other mains. Additionally, any leftover quinoa can be used to make quinoa patty burgers or fritters, or alternatively, a consider using leftovers in a breakfast quinoa bowl with plums and dark chocolate.
Chances are high that you'll still have some Alabama white sauce to use up once the rest of the ingredients from this protein bowl have been consumed. Luckily, this sauce, also known as white barbecue sauce, can be enjoyed with a wide variety of different foods. It makes the perfect accompaniment to any fried meat, and is particularly good when paired with fried chicken and pork. As well is this, it can be drizzled on grilled vegetables, as a dipping sauce, or as a condiment for any sandwiches or wraps. It is a super versatile sauce that will enhance any dish you add it to, from salads to grilled meat.