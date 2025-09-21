This No-Knead High Protein Bread Recipe Is Hearty And Simple To Make

Give your favorite sandwich a protein boost with our no-knead high-protein bread recipe. Hearty, delicious, and made with only natural ingredients and not a grain of protein powder in sight, this bread will give a whole new meaning to effortless baking.

Brought to us by recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who's been baking bread long before the pandemic popularized it, this bread gets its protein from seeds and grains that are folded straight into the dough. With whole food ingredients like chia seeds, hemp hearts, flax seeds, and Greek yogurt, we manage to naturally increase the protein content while also adding texture and flavor. This results in a bread that feels toothsome and wholesome, and which requires minimal effort for maximum nutrition.

The beauty of this recipe truly lies in its simplicity. You mix the ingredients, find a quiet, dark, and warm corner, and let time do the work. A quick bake in a preheated Dutch oven, and you've got yourself a hearty loaf that's perfect for breakfast toast, in sandwiches, or alongside soup.