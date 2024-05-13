What's The Difference Between Hemp Seeds And Hearts?

Hemp has long been a mysterious plant tied to its botanical classification as a cannabis sativa cultivar. But here's the thing: Hemp has little to do with marijuana, and it's certainly not something you roll up and smoke, chew as a gummy, or bake into hallucinogenic brownies. It's an ancient plant used in an array of applications, including fibrous products such as clothing, rope, and textiles. That's the plant — but then there's the hemp seeds, which bring nutrition and tasty eating into the equation.

Hemp seeds, as you can imagine, are simply seeds tucked within the hemp plant. It's the same species of plant from which marijuana derives, but the seeds inherently contain no THC, CBD, or CBC, which is what causes psychoactive reactions. Very negligible traces may land on the seeds during harvesting or processing of other plant parts, but you won't get high from inadvertently consuming them. You will, however, get a nice boost from the numerous health benefits hiding inside those seeds.

A deep dive into consuming hemp seeds inevitably leads to questions about the difference between hemp seeds and hemp hearts. Simply put, a hemp heart is the tender, chewy, innermost part of the seed, revealed after hulling. The entire seed is actually a nut rather than a seed, bringing a mildly sweet, nutty flavor into smoothies, cereals, salads, baked goods, and more. But the textural difference between hemp seeds and hemp hearts largely dictates how you use either or both in foods and recipes.