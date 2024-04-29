16 Tips And Tricks For Baking Cookies, According To A Cookie Expert

Cookies are flavorful on their own, but if you want to give your cookies a more toffee-like, nutty flavor, consider swapping out your regular butter for brown butter. It's the secret ingredient in our brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe — and it's easier to make and add to your dough than you'd think.

Brown butter gets its unique flavor from toasted and caramelized milk solids. You won't have to add anything special to your butter, although you can upgrade the flavor by adding milk powder — which is essentially concentrated milk solids — to melted butter and cooking. You'll want to start by melting the butter in a lightly-colored skillet; a lighter pan will make it easier to determine when the butter is done. Once it starts to toast and emit that heavenly aroma, pull it off the stove.

You should never pour the hot, brown butter directly into the cookie dough because it can alter its texture. Instead, let it cool on the counter while you measure out the rest of your ingredients. Then, pour the butter mixture into the sugar. It's important to allow the brown butter dough to rest in the fridge for a little while so that the flavors can meld together and create an unforgettable cookie dough.