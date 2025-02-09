14 Mistakes To Avoid For The Gluten-Free Baker

One of the things I love most about baking is how adaptable it is. While classic recipes, made with all the butter, flour, and eggs you can get your hands on, are certainly wonderful, there are equally as many vegan, dairy-free, and of course, gluten-free recipes that you can try. However, if you are used to baking classic, gluten-based recipes, you're going to have to tailor your techniques, ingredients, and approaches to produce successful and tasty gluten-free bakes.

Advertisement

If you're looking to decrease the amount of wheat-based products you eat, or are baking for someone with celiac disease or an allergy, you've come to the right place. I've applied my home baking knowledge, and years spent baking gluten-free and vegan recipes, to pinpoint some of the most common pitfalls that gluten-free bakers make. I've also highlighted some of the most important things that you need to keep in mind as you make the transition from baking gluten-based recipes to gluten-free ones.