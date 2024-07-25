Bread Experts Share 11 Tips For Making Gluten-Free Sourdough

Very few of the early COVID-19 pandemic-era trends remain. We doubt anyone is still hoarding toilet paper, and there hasn't been much news recently about people still eating horse dewormer as a way to stave off ailments. But one trend that really rose in popularity back in 2020, and has seemingly not ceased, is sourdough baking.

Sourdough refers to baked goods that are made with a sourdough starter. Essentially, it's a culture of wild yeasts and bacteria that ferment and grow on a mixture of flour and water. Caring for a sourdough starter requires daily feeding and removing the sourdough discards. But once you have a steady, well-sustained culture going, you can use it for seemingly everything. Stir it into chewy chocolate chip cookies or stick to classic bread recipes.

The lion's share of sourdough recipes focus on using wheat-based flours, like bread flour, whole wheat, or all-purpose flour. But, believe it or not, it is possible to cultivate a vibrant colony of wild microbiota on a gluten-free flour, too. That way, you can use this recipe for all of your gluten-free favorites, including breads, desserts, and more. We consulted with several baking professionals, including cookbook author Allyson Reedy, co-owner of Bread Bros Amy Jam, and chef Hervé Guillard — the director of education at the Institute of Culinary Education's (ICE) Los Angeles campus — about how to ensure success when making a gluten-free sourdough starter.