The Expert-Approved Method To Substitute Bread Flour When Making Gluten-Free Sourdough

Although the trend of making fresh-baked sourdough bread took off years ago, we're still just as in love with the process as ever. Unfortunately, it's difficult for our gluten-free friends to enjoy the same tangy, airy bread. Gluten is integral to making sourdough, so we tapped an expert for a swap that will help us make a gluten-free version.

Most tutorials for sourdough starters call for bread flour, a high-protein flour that's also high in gluten. This gluten gives bread its structure. Thankfully, Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and the lead author for "Modernist Bread" and the forthcoming "Modernist Pizza," has found a workaround for this. He uses a blend of gluten-free flours, with glutinous rice flour being the key component. "Of these ingredients, the glutinous rice flour played a major role in our baking success: When hydrated in doughs and then baked, it retains a particular chewiness reminiscent of gluten," Myhrvold told Tasting Table.

This flour is quite sweet, so Myhrvold combines it with a blend of white and brown rice flour, tapioca starch, and cornstarch to get the right taste. With the flavor and chewiness down, he then relies on xanthan gum to perfect the structure of his gluten-free sourdough. "It absorbs water and makes the mixture more viscous, helping evenly disperse and suspend the starch particles in the crumb and partially substituting for the structure that gluten would normally provide," he said of the thickener.