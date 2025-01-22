Are Chocolate Chips Gluten-Free?

With everyday ingredients like soy sauce and deli meat containing gluten, you often have to look at the most unassuming items with a discerning eye. Baked goods, of course, are an item of concern for people with celiac disease — but it's not always because gluten-free flour isn't in the dish. Chocolate chips in a dessert may make you hesitant to try it, but the ingredient is mostly safe for gluten allergies.

Advertisement

While chocolate in its natural form doesn't have gluten, certain additives used in producing the candy may contain the protein. Ingredients used to flavor or boost the texture of the chocolate, like barley malt, flour, or wheat-derived glucose syrup, have gluten.

Since a majority of the chocolate chips on the market are gluten-free, you don't have to seek out premium chocolate makers to find one that fits your needs. Popular chocolate chip brands like Nestle and Hershey have gluten-free chocolate chips. However, you should always examine the label of the product to ensure none of the ingredients contain the protein. Though Ghirardelli's chocolate chips aren't made with gluten, several of its products are made with wheat or barley, increasing the risk for cross-contamination.

Advertisement