2-Ingredient Japanese Cheesecake Recipe

If you follow food trends, there's a good chance you've come across a viral Japanese cheesecake made with just two ingredients. Okay, it's not really cheesecake, but it instead involves inserting cookies into Greek yogurt and leaving the whole thing in the fridge overnight. The result is a creamy, rich, sweet, and spoonable dessert that tastes surprisingly like cheesecake (or at least some version of it). Whether you believe it's cheesecake or not, you can't argue that it's not a terrific (and super easy!) breakfast, snack, or dessert on its own merits.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for the viral two-ingredient Japanese cheesecake so you can try out this magical trick for yourself. Depending on how accurate you want to be to early iterations of this treat, you may try to source French coconut sablé cookies, which are a kind of shortbread, but they are not available in all areas. Bottalico chose unflavored shortbread cookies for her version, which are easy to source and available in all sorts of flavors and variations. Since they come in different shapes and sizes, use cookies with an appropriate height for your yogurt container.

For something so easy to make, this two-ingredient Japanese cheesecake sure did come out delicious. Plain Greek yogurt provides a thick and creamy base, while the cookies add a sweet, buttery touch that keeps you coming back bite after bite.