With a steep rise in wellbeing concerns driven largely by the millennial and Gen Z populations, the trend for health-centric, functional beverages shows no signs of slowing down. From gut-healthy kombucha to soothing moon milk, immunity-boosting wellness shots, and soft drinks laced with CBD, it seems as though the beverage industry is evolving at lightning speed. And, while your parents may not have the faintest idea what matcha is, chances are that your local, trendy coffee shop will offer a variety of earthy, antioxidant-rich matcha drinks for the discerning customer.

This chai matcha latte recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes two trending yet traditional beverages and combines them into one sweet and comforting hybrid drink. Warming, aromatic, sweet-spiced chai is steeped in history, as it originated several thousand years ago in India as a restorative tonic. Matcha, on the other hand, emerged from Japan and is made of green tea that's ground into a fine powder before being whisked into water as part of a traditional tea ceremony.

Both beverages have gone mainstream in the past decade or two and are enjoyed globally for their taste and purported health benefits. So, why not enjoy them together? The combination of earthy, vegetal matcha and warming, aromatic chai is surprisingly delightful, and with the addition of maple syrup for sweetness, this fusion beverage makes the perfect way to start any day.