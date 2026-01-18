Chai Matcha Latte Recipe
With a steep rise in wellbeing concerns driven largely by the millennial and Gen Z populations, the trend for health-centric, functional beverages shows no signs of slowing down. From gut-healthy kombucha to soothing moon milk, immunity-boosting wellness shots, and soft drinks laced with CBD, it seems as though the beverage industry is evolving at lightning speed. And, while your parents may not have the faintest idea what matcha is, chances are that your local, trendy coffee shop will offer a variety of earthy, antioxidant-rich matcha drinks for the discerning customer.
This chai matcha latte recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes two trending yet traditional beverages and combines them into one sweet and comforting hybrid drink. Warming, aromatic, sweet-spiced chai is steeped in history, as it originated several thousand years ago in India as a restorative tonic. Matcha, on the other hand, emerged from Japan and is made of green tea that's ground into a fine powder before being whisked into water as part of a traditional tea ceremony.
Both beverages have gone mainstream in the past decade or two and are enjoyed globally for their taste and purported health benefits. So, why not enjoy them together? The combination of earthy, vegetal matcha and warming, aromatic chai is surprisingly delightful, and with the addition of maple syrup for sweetness, this fusion beverage makes the perfect way to start any day.
Gather the ingredients for this chai matcha latte recipe
To begin this chai matcha latte recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a chai teabag, milk of your choice, maple syrup, matcha powder, and a small amount of 160 F water.
Step 1: Add the teabag to the milk
Add the chai teabag and milk to a small pan.
Step 2: Simmer the milk
Gently simmer the mixture on the hob for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add maple syrup
Discard the teabag and stir the maple syrup into the chai latte.
Step 4: Whisk the matcha
Add the matcha powder and the water to a small bowl, and whisk the matcha powder in a "Z" pattern with a matcha whisk or milk frother until well combined and frothy.
Step 5: Combine the chai and matcha
Pour the chai into a glass or mug and top with the matcha.
Step 6: Serve the latte
Serve hot.
What pairs well with chai matcha?
How can this chai matcha latte recipe be adapted?
This chai matcha latte makes a great option if you are looking for a warming and health-conscious beverage to give you a boost. While this recipe is prepared hot, making it an ideal choice for chilly days, it can also be enjoyed as an iced drink as the perfect accompaniment to those warmer months. Simply add a few ice cubes to your cup and proceed with the recipe as normal.
There are plenty of other options to adapt this recipe according to your preferences, and a simple way to do this is via the milk you choose. While chai is often made with cow's milk, dairy can actually hinder the absorption of antioxidants in matcha, so if the health benefits are a priority to you, then we recommend reaching for oat milk or coconut milk in this recipe — each bring their own unique flavor to the beverage. For other flavor adaptations, you can swap out the maple syrup for a different sweetener, such as honey or agave syrup, to lend a different flavor finish to the drink. You can also choose to make your own chai blend by combining black tea leaves with a mixture of different spices such as ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, or nutmeg, to find the perfect balance for your taste buds.
What is matcha?
If you have come across matcha before, you will likely know it as a beautiful, richly green beverage with a unique earthy and vegetal flavor. While this is the way matcha is most commonly consumed, this pricy ingredient is also used in an increasingly wide variety of ways in the culinary world, and can be found in everything from popcorn to cookies. However, matcha hasn't always been so widely known and until recently was found only within Asian cuisine.
Matcha finds its origins in Japan, where it has been widely consumed in traditional tea ceremonies for several centuries. Playing a significant role in Japanese culture and wellness, this fine green powder is known for its high levels of antioxidants and vitamins, as well as its caffeine and L-theanine content, all of which means that it helps to provide a smooth energy boost and improved focus, amongst other health benefits. While matcha and green tea are derived from the same plant, the harvesting and preparation process results in two unique products, which are used in different ways.
If you are looking to purchase some matcha, be prepared to part with a decent amount of cash for the higher-quality versions. Depending on your personal budget, we recommend reaching for the ceremonial grade matcha as the top choice for this recipe. Alternatively, a culinary-grade matcha will also do and can be bought at a slightly lower price point.