What Are Functional Beverages, And Do These Drinks Have Actual Health Benefits?

That's a big question for an increasingly saturated market. In theory, functional beverages have a legal duty to perform what they claim on the label, but there have been controversies. In July 2025, a U.K.-based company, Trip, was forced to remove an advert for unauthorized claims around preventing anxiety. In 2024, a U.S.-founded company, Poppi, was sued for misleading advertising, criticized on the basis that consumers would need to drink four cans per day to note any significant benefit.

Since functional beverages are a newly developing sector, research is currently limited; dosages, in particular, remain under evaluation. Too little, or too much of a botanical? It might fail to produce positive benefits or even induce adverse effects. Some companies are more transparent about this unpredictability than others. For instance, Sentia's founder admitted in an interview with The Independent that individual susceptibility plays a role in efficacy.

That said, health benefits don't come solely from ingredients. Certain experts have highlighted that the relaxation of enjoying a drink can unleash benefits in its own right. Additionally, for companies like non-alcoholic spirit brands, positive impact often comes from removing, not adding ingredients — functional beverages still tap into that. Whether it's buying 0% ABV, avoiding sugar, or dodging GMOs, consciously selecting drinks presents opportunities to make different choices.