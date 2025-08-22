9 Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit Brands

Every day when the clock strikes 4 p.m., we start to crave a fun drink. It's cocktail hour, and winding down the day with a sip of something spirited sounds like the perfect way to transition from work to relaxation time. The only problem is, we don't want alcohol every day — in fact, on many days we don't want any type of buzz. But most non-alcoholic concoctions we've whipped up just don't hit the same. They're missing the flavor of whiskey, vodka, or floral liqueur that makes a cocktail so sumptuous.

Apparently, we aren't the only ones with this dilemma, because nowadays, it's not at all difficult to find non-alcoholic spirits that mimic the real thing. Liquor stores regularly stock several alternative spirits for the like-minded, and many of them have been released to wide acclaim among industry experts and average consumers alike. If you want to imbibe without the buzz, non-alcoholic spirits are probably right up your alley, so we figured today would be a good time to round up some of the best available options on the marketplace. All of the brands below have gotten recognition for being standouts in the NA beverage world. The next time you want to sip without the stress of having one too many, you'll be grateful to have a bottle of one of the following on hand.