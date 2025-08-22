9 Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit Brands
Every day when the clock strikes 4 p.m., we start to crave a fun drink. It's cocktail hour, and winding down the day with a sip of something spirited sounds like the perfect way to transition from work to relaxation time. The only problem is, we don't want alcohol every day — in fact, on many days we don't want any type of buzz. But most non-alcoholic concoctions we've whipped up just don't hit the same. They're missing the flavor of whiskey, vodka, or floral liqueur that makes a cocktail so sumptuous.
Apparently, we aren't the only ones with this dilemma, because nowadays, it's not at all difficult to find non-alcoholic spirits that mimic the real thing. Liquor stores regularly stock several alternative spirits for the like-minded, and many of them have been released to wide acclaim among industry experts and average consumers alike. If you want to imbibe without the buzz, non-alcoholic spirits are probably right up your alley, so we figured today would be a good time to round up some of the best available options on the marketplace. All of the brands below have gotten recognition for being standouts in the NA beverage world. The next time you want to sip without the stress of having one too many, you'll be grateful to have a bottle of one of the following on hand.
Ritual Zero Proof
Even a cursory glance at Ritual's story makes it clear that the company means serious business when it comes to spirit alternatives. Crafting each of its offerings was a labor of love that took an immense amount of time, and it seems to have paid off. Moreover, Ritual didn't just find suitable ways to mimic the flavor of the alcoholic version of each of its spirits — it went the extra mile to make its offerings "good" in every sense of the word. It minimizes waste in its shipping processes, uses natural ingredients in formulating its concoctions, and each of its bottles is gluten-free with very few calories (if any at all) and no more than 2 grams of sugar.
The key to enjoying these spirits is mixing them well. Those experienced in the world of NA spirits say that, when enjoyed neat, they're fairly differentiable from the real deal; however, when mixed into a mocktail, the difference is hardly discernible. The tequila alternative in particular seems to be a good choice — it smells the same as tequila and even tastes the same, but without the burn as you drink it. Possibly a strange experience for some used to drinking the real deal, but we can't imagine it's an unwelcome one. The company's aperitif has gotten praise for closely mimicking Campari when mixed into a cocktail.
Ghia
Ghia is an obvious pick for this list; we've previously given the brand the number two spot in a ranking of non-alcoholic aperitifs, so it's an unsurprising shoo-in. Ghia's classic aperitif may be its most popular offering, but it's not the only bottle the brand has crafted. A tart berry aperitif is also on offer, as well as "Le Fizz" (a bottle featuring orange blossom and cherry notes) and "Le Spritz," ready-to-drink aperitif cans.
The Lime & Salt spritz receives particularly good reviews, and the brand as a whole seems to be universally adored by mocktail enthusiasts. Many praise the berry aperitif, though a couple of dissenters say it tastes like tomato juice to them. Ghia isn't the most wallet-friendly option out there (though, if you're comparing it to the real thing, it's not too far off) — a 500-milliliter bottle costs $38 through the company's website (as of the time of writing this piece), whereas a typical amaro sits in the mid-$40s for a 750-milliliter bottle. If you're not sure which Ghia product will suit your palate, the company also offers bundles so you can try everything on offer.
Wilfred's
Another company that's received high acclaim for its non-alcoholic aperitif is Wilfred's. The company's story details being underwhelmed by most alternative spirits on offer, which tended to either be too sweet, contain less than healthy ingredients, or both — so it set out to do something different. The result was a bottle that embodies the flavors that the founder most associates with his hometown of London: orange and rosemary. Thus, the brand's signature bitter orange and rosemary beverage was born, to the delight of sober consumers everywhere.
When blended with a tonic, you can indulge in a satisfying Aperol spritz alternative (or multiple) without the inevitable hangover. While it still definitely has that signature bitter flavor you look for in an aperitif, it receives praise for not being as bitter as some other comparable options on the market. Users on Reddit adore the simple combination of Wilfred's and some tonic water. It also sits at a slightly cheaper price than Ghia's as of August 2025 — a 500-milliliter bottle of Wilfred's on Amazon goes for $33.99. If you like the bitter, earthy, herbal notes of your classic Aperol spritz, this will make for a decent substitute without the ABV.
Seedlip
If you've only heard of one brand on this list before, there's a good chance it's Seedlip. The London-born company now has fairly widespread reach in international markets, and a glance at its story makes it easy to see why. Seedlip bases its concoctions on the 17th-century non-alcoholic distillation methods of a certain John French, who was well-versed in the art of herb distillation — little did he know that he would set the stage for a company to make waves on the market centuries later.
Seedlip has four NA spirits on offer as of the writing of this piece: Notas de Agave, Grove 42, Spice 94, and Garden 108. Each bottle isn't necessarily meant to mimic a particular spirit, though you'll find qualities of certain spirits in each. Instead, they're all formulated from different blends of herbs and spices, and enhance non-alcoholic drinks in their own way; so, they function similarly to a spirit without directly copying any. With this in mind, it's helpful to remember that Seedlip's bottles aren't meant to be enjoyed solo. Much like bitters, they're meant to enhance drinks, and it seems they get the job done. Criticisms mostly come from consumers trying to use them as a direct alcohol replacement rather than as an ingredient.
Three Spirit
If you want to go one step beyond just substituting your spirits for a non-alcoholic offering, take a gander at Three Spirit's beverage lineup. The company's functional elixirs incorporate adaptogens and nootropics into their formulas, alongside the typical herb distillates we've seen in other NA bottle offerings. Moreover, its offerings span six unique bottles that are each designed to enhance a certain mood, ideal for however you want to spend your evening.
The names of each drink make its effects pretty self-explanatory: there's Livened (which also comes in a spicy version), Social, and Nightcap, alongside Spark (a bubbly, uplifting option) and Sharp (a slightly effervescent, focus-enhancing bottle). The brand is popular among consumers both for the inviting flavor notes in its bottles as well as the body feel of the adaptogens in each. And, though each bottle can be enjoyed on its own, they also make themselves amenable to being used in mocktails. If you want a premium spirit alternative that can be mood-lifting or calming without the buzz, you should give this brand a try.
Curious Elixirs
Curious Elixirs offer several ready-to-drink cocktail alternatives for anyone interested in sober living (or just the occasional sober night). The company offers 10 elixirs, each of them numbered and each serving a different purpose. Better yet, unlike some other brands on this list, Curious Elixirs crafts its bottles to be nonalcoholic versions of the drinks you already love. You'll find riffs on everything from whiskey sours and piña coladas to Old Fashioneds and Negronis.
The drinks receive frequent praise for the body feel induced by the adaptogens used, and consumers say their flavors hold up, too. You can drink them on their own or use them as part of a larger concoction — try blending some with ice and citrus for a frozen bevvy, or add your own herbs and syrup to spice up your glass. Most of the criticism of the brand comes from its hefty price point. Most bottles start in the mid-high $40s, which has the potential to scare some consumers off entirely. But if you'd normally spend that money on booze and are looking to step back, Curious Elixirs may present a viable alternative.
Optimist Botanicals
Well, there's no skirting around the blatantly gorgeous design of Optimist Botanicals' bottles, but that's not why the company earned a place in this roundup. The company offers four Los Angeles-inspired bottles as well as a canned spritzer. The bottle selection is comprised of an amaro, as well as offerings labeled Smokey (a mezcal/tequila alternative), Bright (to replace citrus vodka/gin), and Fresh (for lovers of botanical gin).
Optimist Fresh has been called a great gin substitute even in drinks as simple as the gin and tonic. Smokey has received comments for being more floral than expected, which may rub you the wrong way if you're expecting a direct tequila substitute. As with other alternatives on this list, consumers who have found success with these bottles warn against treating them as a one-to-one substitute for your favorite spirits; instead, treat the bottles as their own creation and craft drinks around the tasting notes they present.
Bare Zero Proof
Who better to create zero-proof spirit alternatives than actual bartenders? Bartenders play a large role in the formulation of each of Bare Zero Proof's bottles, which are meant to replicate the qualities of their ABV-containing alternatives. The company offers twists on a gin, whiskey, tequila, gold rum, and white rum. Its website offers recipe instructions for each of the spirits, and site reviews are largely favorable.
The gold rum alternative has gotten positive comments both when used as a sipper and when mixed into drinks like daiquiris. Another customer very familiar with non-alcoholic whiskey alternatives says Bare's is their favorite option on market, even if a little smokier than they were expecting. The bottles sit at a good price point, too — each 750-milliliter bottle sells for $39.99 (as of 2025), which is especially reasonable considering these are meant to be used solely as ingredients. They'll likely last you longer than some of the equally pricey, ready-to-drink options in our roundup.
The Pathfinder
If any bottle catches your eye from across the room, it will probably be The Pathfinder. Only three drinks are available on the company's website, and all are based around the distinct flavors typical in amaro. The Pathfinder bottle is a suitable amaro substitute and can be used in mocktails that feature the spirit. Cans of Negroni using the faux spirit are also available for purchase, as are cans of a spritz beverage.
The Pathfinder receives nearly universally positive reviews, and may be the least debated non alcoholic option on this list. Many consumers call it their favorite spirit alternative, and some even say that they would use it in alcoholic cocktails. Apparently, it's just that good. Also noteworthy is that it's made from hemp, a non-psychoactive type of cannabis plant. If you want to try a spirit alternative that many proclaim will be your new favorite, grab a bottle of The Pathfinder and try it in a booze-less Negroni, highball, julep, or espresso cola.
Methodology
To round up a selection of the "best" non-alcoholic spirit brands today, we looked at brands that are popular among consumers and industry pros alike. Each selection on this list received high acclaim on social platforms like Reddit as well as on blogs dedicated to the craft. Some brands feature a single type of beverage (like Wilfred's aperitif), while others have a range of mock spirits to choose from. In the case of companies with more than one bottle on offer, we gave some leniency to its overall reception — it was okay if a certain spirit didn't get very wide acclaim, as long as a couple of offerings from the company were generally well-received.