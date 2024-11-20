8 Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs, Ranked

The creative and non-alcoholic drink scene has boomed in recent years, and I'm here for it. While I'm a natural wine sommelier, I've also loved seeing the non-alcoholic industry grow with gusto. There is room on the shelf for all drinks and certainly a time and place for each. Likely my favorite moment for a cocktail is when golden hour hits. Splashing a drink together is such a lovely way to transition your day to evening, any night of the week.

Advertisement

The wide variety of non-alcoholic aperitifs that have entered the market over the last couple of years makes it easy to enjoy something special without the boozy side effects that follow. Whether you're sober curious, off alcohol entirely, or in the middle of dry January, leaning into the realm of non-alcoholic aperitifs doesn't mean you're missing out. I find the creativity behind many of the drinks playful and intriguing, with numerous brands finding a niche to please a wide variety of palates.

I tried eight brands that are currently on shelves, many of which have numerous flavors or are renditions of cocktails. Traditional aperitifs lean toward herbaceous and botanical bitter notes. I considered this and ranked each brand on balance, tasting for layers of complexity in each and looking for those key botanical notes. I also considered overall drinkability and whether or not the beverage could hang as an aperitif versus simply falling into the generic non-alcoholic drink category.

Advertisement

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.