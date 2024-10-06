Orange-Centric Golden Margarita Recipe

Creating a balanced drink is formulaic, and often, the best ones are made by riffing off of the classics. This isn't a bad thing; classic cocktails are simple and meant to be built upon and reimagined. Great riffs can be wildly different than their inspiration, like the Paper Plane is to the Last Word. They can also be as simple as an ingredient change, like a martini to a dirty martini, or a Kir to a Kir Royale.

The margarita is a classic sour that is constantly riffed into new flavors. Thanks to its simple recipe that allows for punchy, tropical flavors and a variety of salty rims, the tequila-and-triple sec drink can be reimagined one hundred different ways. One such way is to change the base spirit, tequila blanco. Change it from tequila and it's no longer a margarita, but swap it for another kind of tequila and you have a whole new flavor profile in the same drink. In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn walks through how to mix up a golden margarita with an extra touch of orange flavor by using tequila reposado and a splash of orange juice. It's citrusy, but with a richer flavor than the lime and tequila blanco version. It's a simple swap and an easy riff, but a perfect way to have a whole new margarita.