What's The Difference Between Reposado And Añejo Tequila?

Newcomers to the world of tequila may only know it as the clear booze with a bite served in a shot glass with a lime wedge or blended into a frozen Margarita. But blanco tequila is quite literally just the beginning. All tequilas begin as blancos, but through a particular aging process, two distinct tequila varieties are born: reposado and añejo. Reposado and añejo tequilas both spend months or years aging in oak barrels, during which time they develop a rich golden color and complex flavor profile not seen in younger blanco tequilas.

Reposado, which ages for two months to a year, has a subtly spicy tequila flavor that lends itself equally well to cocktails and straight-up sipping. Añejo tequila, meanwhile, has a more complex flavor profile thanks to its longer aging time of one to three years, making it better suited to be enjoyed on its own with little help from other ingredients. Here's everything you need to know about the difference between reposado and añejo tequila.