Why Is Extra Añejo Tequila Typically So Much More Expensive?

Part of tequila's allure is the spirit's accessibility. Fast-growing in both sales and production, the agave liquor is available all around the U.S., oftentimes at an affordable price point. Yet although there are many delicious budget options available, several high-end expressions exist, too.

Tequila is found in several types, and there's a noticeable increase in price point when opting for barrel-aged styles like añejo. This agave expression spends anywhere from one to three years in specifically oak barrels, imbuing a golden hue and wood-influenced complexity. A tasty option for fans of barrel-aged spirits like whiskey, it's a style that's typically a little more top-shelf than reposado and blanco liquors.

However, it's not the most luxurious offering available — that'll be the extra añejo. A relative newcomer, the liquor received a distinct designation only in 2005. This spirit spends over three years in a barrel, initially filling the cask with the best blanco tequila available. Made with deft expertise oftentimes using various barrels, it's a time- and labor-intensive spirit that commands the steepest prices. Often released in small "rare" releases, like Jose Cuervo's 2023 Reserva de la Familia, it's the tequila expression worthy of special occasions.