Dehydrate Citrus In Your Air Fryer For A Quick Cocktail Garnish

Garnishes are a great way to gussy up the curb appeal of a basic cocktail. From the traditional single cherry dipped in a Manhattan to the fresh sprig of mint muddled into a refreshing Mojito, a pretty garnish transforms a simple aperitif into an eye-catching elixir. And one of the most underrated cocktail garnishes? Classic rounds of dehydrated citrus fruits like lemons, limes, and kumquats are perfect for lending beverages an aged and elegant look in seconds. Making your own stash of dehydrated citrus couldn't be any easier if you have an air fryer with a dehydrator function. Simply slice and dehydrate your fruit on a low heat to remove the moisture from the flesh, thereby creating a stockpile for the next time an unquenchable craving for a picturesque Paloma strikes.

Dehydrating slices of citrus also adds a concentrated burst of flavor to cocktails without adding extra liquid into the equation that can muddy the flavor of an expertly mixed beverage. While it may not have the same aroma as fresh fruit, dried citrus can be studded onto the rim of a cocktail glass or floated directly on top of the alcohol in an identical way. This makes them ideal for adding to drinks that are already fragrant, such as a spiced martini or a rosemary gin fizz. Better yet, your fruit doesn't have to look flawless before you dehydrate it, which means it's a great technique for using up lemons that are on the cusp of expiration.